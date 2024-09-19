Do we really need further confirmation that Google is riddled with leftist bias? Sure, especially when its newer applications are contradicting their professed purpose.

Google has some innovative tools, several of which are free — at least to try. Unfortunately, and unsurprisingly, at least some of them (probably all if dependent on the same, or linked, data marts) are tainted by leftist bias. Today, I was in a resolute and resilient mood — sanguine enough, I thought, to delve into their leftist labyrinth known as DeepMind.

Within the deep, dark recesses of Google’s muddled “mind” are A.I. apps to create videos, images, and whatnot. Many are still under development, and they produced unreliable outputs on current events and subjects in the news. But they have a text tool, sporting the clever name “TextFX,” that is not reticent.

TextFX is described as “AI-powered tools for rappers, writers and wordsmiths,” so some here (at least the writers and wordsmiths, if not rappers) may be interested. But please be prepared: the outputs may confirm their overwhelming lefty bias, prompting an eagerness to quickly escape from the DeepMind maze. For example, the quick experiment I ran, described below, produced troubling results. Clearly, I will never experience “brain synchrony” with DeepMind.

Starting from the TextFX homepage:

For “tool” I chose POV (fifth icon from the left on this page). POV is supposed to “evaluate a topic through different points of view” (emphasis added). In my test, the points of view it offered were one-sided.

For “input” I chose “MAGA.” That seemed to throw DeepMind’s TextFX off-kilter, as it became quite wonky. After receiving several “Something went wrong. Please try again” responses, I ensured that the results were filtered only for “POV” versus the default setting of “all.”

Here are the outputs, which were similar for each of my several test runs:

MAGA

MAGA is basically the fashion trend that never went out of style, but instead just got progressively more embarrassing.

MAGA is the ultimate flex for people who think they're living in a dystopian future, but actually just haven't updated their Netflix queue.

MAGA is proof that nostalgia isn't always a good thing, especially when it's for a time period you weren't even alive for.

MAGA is the political equivalent of that one friend who keeps quoting outdated memes.

MAGA is like that one song you used to love, but now just makes you cringe every time you hear it.

MAGA is a reminder that sometimes, the loudest voices aren't always the smartest.

MAGA is the ultimate example of how a catchy slogan can mask a whole lot of problematic ideas.

MAGA is the political equivalent of wearing a shirt with your own face on it.

MAGA is the political equivalent of that one kid who still plays with action figures.

MAGA is a reminder that sometimes, the best way to move forward is to just acknowledge that you're stuck in the past.

MAGA is like that one aunt who always brings the same casserole to every family gathering.

MAGA is the political equivalent of a boomer trying to use TikTok.

MAGA is the ultimate proof that not everyone gets the internet.

MAGA is the political equivalent of that one friend who always tries to be the life of the party, but just ends up being the awkward one.

MAGA is the political equivalent of that one person who still uses flip phones.

It’s disconcerting that a ubiquitous tech company, upon which many Americans rely for personal and business use, believes that those TextFX POV outputs for “MAGA” represent “different points of view.” Actually, their POV perspective is decidedly one-sided, as corroborated by the following outputs from their “A.I. test kitchen”:

MAGA is a cult of personality.

MAGA is a movement based on fear and division.

MAGA is a political movement that represents white supremacy.

MAGA is a symptom of a larger problem in our society.

MAGA is a threat to democracy.

MAGA is code for white supremacy.

MAGA is just a cult of personality for Donald Trump.

MAGA is just a rebranding of the alt-right.

MAGA is the death knell of the Republican Party.

MAGA is the last gasp of a dying breed of white nationalism.

MAGA is the modern face of fascism.

MAGA is the new face of fascism.

MAGA is the reason why the United States is in decline.

MAGA supporters are just angry white people who feel like they're losing their country.

Certainly not much diversity there. For a truly different MAGA perspective, consider the video “Who really are the MAGA People?,” which is linked on Nicole Shanahan’s X account. As several contributors have highlighted in this AT forum, the video of true MAGA people is “impactful and emotional.” Contrasted to Google’s TextFX application, it is not “based on fear and division,” but is refreshing and uplifting.

To bolster the different viewpoints Google professes to offer, its algorithms should train, in part, on Shanahan’s movie, scraping the underlying script for their LLM.

Image via Pxhere.