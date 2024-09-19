Labor Dept. data: Urban rent surges 23% in just three years of Biden-Harris

According to the government’s own number crunchers, the average cost of urban rent surged 23% in just three years of Biden-Harris, with the housing cost increase impacting “midwestern cities slightly worse” with a 24% rise.

Here’s the story, from a report at Breitbart:

The nationwide rent average has shot up by 23 percent under the Biden-Harris administration, new Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows. After President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took office in January 2021, the CPI across all urban renters rose slightly by February. By August 2024, the index gained 79 points — a 23 percent increase from 342 to 421.

Well, when the politicians in charge of the nation are adhering to the Cloward-Piven strategy and importing impoverished welfare recipients so they can use them as a political weapon—in this case dropping “illegal alien bombs” on American cities and towns—a surge in the cost of housing is entirely expected. (Credit to a random online commenter for the great analogy.)

As I mentioned initially, the areas that are hit the hardest are the “midwestern” cities, or in other words, urban locations in many of the states that largely support… President Trump.

Think Springfield, Ohio and Charleroi, Pennsylvania, with tens of thousands of Haitians swarming their streets and eating their wildlife… and pets?

Think Whitewater, Wisconsin, where sexual assault and unlicensed drivers skyrocketed after an influx of illegals.

Think Chicago, which isn’t red (but Illinois is), and its own surge of 35,000 illegal migrants just in the past year, creating a scenario where almost 20,000 people in the city don’t even have a permanent bed in which to sleep. From a report in June:

The number of Chicagoans living in city shelters or on city streets tripled between January 2023 and January 2024, according to the annual survey used by federal officials to track homelessness, city officials announced Friday. … That is an increase of more than 200% in the past year, driven largely by the arrival of 35,000 migrants from the southern border….

(Illegal alien children now account for about 1/4 of the students in the Chicago public school system, and don’t even speak English.)

Think Minnesota, which is now home to the largest Somali population in the world, outside of Somalia proper.

Think Dearborn.

Now of course, you know who’s not worried about surging prices in the housing and rental market? Illegals! As Breitbart also highlighted:

In New York City — one of the most expensive places to live in the U.S. and the world — officials are giving $5,000 in grants and gift cards to illegal migrants to help rent their own apartments, Breitbart News recently reported.

Oh, and they’re also not stressing about the rising cost of baby formula, because they’ve got WIC for that; they’re not concerned with the grocery store prices, increases which Harris and Co. blames on “price gouging,” because they’ve got an EBT card for that; they certainly don’t lose any sleep over the cost of school tuition because our public school system has them covered; they don’t fret over medical and dental bills, because they have “free” healthcare; and they definitely don’t have to worry about Uncle Sam kicking in their doors to see if they’re hiding any spare nickels or dimes under the mattress that haven’t been taxed for the umpteenth time, because they’re working under the table.

Democrats are so bad for the American people that at this point, it actually makes financial sense to renounce American citizenship.

