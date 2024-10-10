There are suggestions that polling is showing that Kamala’s in trouble

There are indications that Kamala’s campaign, borne up on a tide of media muck, is falling back down into that muck. Let’s hope that’s correct because a Kamala loss is America’s last, best hope.

Usually, presidential campaigns swing into gear at the end of the year preceding the election. That’s when primary season begins, and each candidate works to convince voters within the candidate’s party (assuming the state doesn’t have “open primaries”) that this specific candidate is the best one to represent the party’s values in the presidential election.

For Democrat voters, 2024 was very different. Because the Democrat party used underhanded means to block RFK Jr. from competing in the primary, Joe Biden walked away with it. That was anti-democratic move No. 1. Then, when Biden’s senility was fully exposed, Democrats engaged in anti-democratic move No. 2: They kicked Biden off his own campaign and replaced him with Kamala. Democrat voters were as disenfranchised as if they were in the days when candidates were selected in smoke-filled back rooms.

Insiders knew who Kamala was: They knew about the singular lack of accomplishments, the vapid personality, the slow brain that leaves her flat-footed when asked questions that are even slightly tough, and the policies to the left of even most Democrat voters. However, insiders also knew they had an ace in the hole—the media. They figured that a positive media blitz in the three months before the election would be enough to drag Kamala across the finish line.

And for a while, it seemed to be working. For voters whom the media have trained to despise Trump, Kamala looked like the savior, for she was (as she herself has said) neither Trump nor Biden. Voters accepted the “joy,” “vibes,” and “brat” shtick.

But ultimately voters still live in the real world. They live in a world of wars that didn’t exist during the Trump presidency, a broken border that was mostly whole during Trump’s presidency, and a desperately ill economy that was soaring on Trump’s watch. They’ve seen Biden’s deadly and humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan, his obeisance before the race hustlers, and his desperation to alienate children from the reality of their bodies. And if the polls are anything to go by, they hate all of this.

With reality setting in, Trump has begun to creep up again in the polls despite the media’s best efforts to block him. And oh boy! Have the media been trying.

Kamala’s been making the rounds of sex shows (Call Her Daddy), sexist shows (Howard Stern), and pathetic talk shows (The View, Jimmy Kimmel). On each show, despite the TLC she got from those interviewing her, Kamala has failed. She cannot answer simple questions.

Then something happened that must have come as a surprise to the Kamala campaign: When she appeared on CBS News’s 60 Minutes, Bill Whitaker actually sent some journalism her way when he asked probing questions and then followed up on them. Kamala cratered, of course, and even 60 Minutes’ ham-handed editing couldn’t save her.

For Kamala, this must have been a great betrayal, considering that CBS News is now so far left that it called a struggle session when another journalist, Tony Dokoupil called out Ta-Nehisi Coates for his baseless, uninformed, antisemitic rants against Israel. Most recently, CBS News has announced that new protocols require denying that Jerusalem, the eternal and very much current capital of Israel and the Jews, isn’t actually in Israel at all.

Once upon a time, journalists were muckrakers and proud of it. Now, they are the muck, and they’re sucking America down with them.

Maybe, though, the dark vortex journalists have created isn’t strong enough to overcome Kamala’s (and Tim Walz’s) awfulness. I say this because Mark Halperin, a one-time ABC News correspondent, has reported that he saw “private polling” (which many interpret to mean internal polling from the Kamala camp) and that all is not sweetness and light.

While acknowledging that published polling shows that the race is still incredibly tight, Halperin had this to say about those hidden numbers:

But if you want to understand what's actually happening, we're here to tell you, I just saw some new private polling today. That's very robust private polling. She's in a lot of trouble. Here's how I framed it this morning in my newsletter. The conversation I'm having with Trump people and Democrats with data are extremely bullish on Trump's chances in the last 48 hours, extremely bullish. You think of the seven battleground states, which ones is Harris in danger of losing? I would say Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, North Carolina, and Georgia. I'm not saying she'll lose all six, but she's in danger. The only one that the Democrats say she's not in danger of losing is the one I never say the name of because I can't pronounce it, but it's where Las Vegas is. You guys agree with me. She could lose any of those six.

Open Source Zone also claims to have seen these polls and, while Nebraska’s second district and Nevada are holding the line for Kamala, the swing states are swinging toward Trump:

Leaked Kamala Harris Internals from Open Labs:



Wisconsin - 🔴 Trump +1

Pennsylvania - 🔴 Trump +4

Michigan - 🔴 Trump +2

North Carolina - 🔴 Trump + 6

Georgia - 🔴 Trump + 7

Arizona - 🔴 Trump +6

Nevada - 🔵 Harris +3

Nevada - 🔵 Harris +3

NE-2 - 🔵 Harris +5

Keep in mind, of course, that polls are not votes. If we look at these polls, get complacent, and stay home, Trump is doomed. Republicans must turn out en masse, not only to win but also to beat the margin of cheating.

This election is the last gasp of the American experiment. We know from Trump’s first four years that he governed completely within the lines regarding the Constitution and America’s traditions and norms.

We also know, because Democrats are increasingly open about it, that they want to do away with the First and Second Amendments, the Electoral College, the long-standing stability of the Supreme Court, the border, the concept of punishing crime, the glory of a colorblind nation, and the whole idea of the sexual binary.

If Democrats win, we’re charting a new path. Moreover, looking at past nations that have tried even some of these policies, we’re also looking at a future failed state.