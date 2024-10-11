Barack Obama’s racist, crude day appearing on Kamala’s behalf

In the lead-up to and during Barack Obama’s presidency, we were relentlessly told that Barack Obama was a racial healer and a man of unusual, almost James Bondian suave sophistication. Both were lies. Barack Obama has always been a race hustler and a crude, low-thinking person. Both traits appeared during campaign appearances he made yesterday on Kamala’s behalf, where he made a vulgar crack about Donald Trump and shamed young black men for voting for their interests rather than their skin color.

Obama’s obsession with race and his determination to impose on America his divisive racial visions were heralded by his long relationship with Rev. Wright, the America-hating, antisemitic preacher, and his more tightly guarded relationship with the truly vile Louis Farrakhan.

Aside from his ferociously racist associates, Obama just kept letting slip those racist statements that belied his 2004 declaration that America couldn’t be divided along color lines (whether political party or race). There was the time he threw his grandmother under the bus as a “typical white person” who doesn’t mean to be racist but still is.

Or the time when Obama said Ferguson police were racially “oppressive and abusive” based upon the phony Michael Brown narrative or the time he fueled racial hatred after the Trayvon Martin case (another hoax on Americans when Democrats said it was a racial murder) by saying that the gangster kid looking to roll people and get drugs “could have been my son.”

And who can forget the time Obama said that the police in Cambridge had “acted stupidly” when they arrested a suspiciously behaving and obstreperous Henry Louis Gates Jr.

If race was involved, Obama happily waded in to stir the pot.

Obama was also a crude president, and I don’t just mean because he invited obscenity-spewing, women-hating, racist rappers to the White House, demeaning “the People’s House.” There was the toilet joke he made at a White House Correspondents’ dinner. Again, that demeaned the office, although I guess that Democrats have long been demeaning politics and culture in America! (This essay reminds us of the toilet joke and other times that Obama was crude and insulting.)

And then there are just the little insults that are so typically Obama. One of the meanest things he ever said was to Hillary during the Democrat primary in 2004. When Hillary had a moment of charm (yes, even Hillary), rather humbly saying that she didn’t understand why people don’t like her, Obama damned her with faint praise:

Barack Obama vs. Hillary Clinton (2008)



In the 2008 Democratic primary debates, Hillary Clinton was asked about the voters who found Barack Obama more "likable" than her.



Obama chimed in, with a backhanded compliment: "You're likable enough, Hillary." (8/10) pic.twitter.com/VHbQ5NnOke — America 2100 (@America_2100) June 28, 2024

Ouch!

Nor have I forgotten how an arrogant Obama treated Joe Biden like a nonentity in 2022. It’s true that Biden is a nonentity, but they’re still in the same party, and Biden is both an older man and the current president. Obama didn’t even pretend to honor those two things:

This is - without peer - the most humiliating, emasculating thing I’ve ever watched. Obama and Harris literally ignore Joe Biden today at the White House. It’s not that we don’t understand Biden is weak and was never in charge. This is just the painful, visual proof. pic.twitter.com/Z6EEGMoa3N — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) April 6, 2022

With this set-up, I was prepared for Obama’s crudeness and race-baiting on the campaign trail for Kamala yesterday. The crudeness came when Obama implied that only good taste had prevented him from saying that Donald Trump wears diapers—and, through that implication, he effectively said that Donald Trump wears diapers:

Obama: Or diapers. I remember buying diapers. Do you think Donald Trump ever changed a diaper?



Supporter: His own!



Obama: I almost said that, but I decided I should not say it. pic.twitter.com/iaUj89I2DD — Acyn (@Acyn) October 10, 2024

Many pointed out that Joe Biden is older than Trump and obviously sinking into dementia. While I have no sympathy for Biden specifically (sorry, not sorry), the reality is that incontinence and senile dementia are often a matched set, and it’s painful to see a beloved parent or relative go from being a self-sufficient, independent adult to becoming an infant again.

In addition to that nasty (but typical) Obama “joke,” Obama also tried to shame black men into voting for Kamala by accusing them of being sexist and traitors to their race:

Sickening. Watch a weary, broken Obama descend into end-stage race hatred politics. Obama barks at scared young black men, demanding ‘the brothas’ support Kamala because she ‘grew up like you’ and ‘went to college with you’ and had to ‘work harder.’

Pure Racist identity politics: pic.twitter.com/zbLLSR6chh — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 11, 2024

If black men aren’t voting for Kamala, it’s because they’ve looked at and compared the last two presidencies. During Trump’s presidency, America, generally, and their lives, specifically, were better. They had better jobs, more money, and less competition from illegal aliens. Kamala explicitly promises to give them more of the failed policies that Biden visited on them. They know it, and they reject it. These young men don’t need some effete multi-millionaire to tell them that they’re self-loathing, misogynistic men if they don’t vote the way the millionaire wants.

Obama is not now, nor was he ever, a nice human being. It’s just getting harder for him to hide that fact.

Image: X screen grab.