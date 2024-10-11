Transcript: Obama’s racism on full display as he spoke to black Harris campaign workers in Pittsburgh yesterday

As a complement to Andrea Widburg’s look back at the history of Barack Obama’s insensitivity, crudeness, and racism over the years in her excellent blog at American Thinker today, here is the transcript of some of what he said in a private encounter with approximately forty mostly- or all-black Harris for president campaign workers at a Democrat headquarters in Pittsburgh yesterday.

The audio was first played nationally in a breaking news update during the opening segment of Jesse Watters’s FOX News program Thursday evening (video here).

It is also available in a report at Trib Live, a Pennsylvania news site in an article by Ryan Deto, “Obama urges Black men to get on board for Kamala Harris as he stops in Pittsburgh,” time stamped 7:24 PM ET Thursday.

Before quoting Obama, Deto set the stage for the 44th president’s comments:

Former President Barack Obama addressed a touchy subject within the Black community at a campaign stop in Pittsburgh Thursday: Black men are voting at slowly dwindling rates for Democrats. At an afternoon stop at the Harris campaign office in East Liberty before his speech in Oakland, Obama spoke with a group of 40 supporters in a serious tone about a dip in enthusiasm in the Black community for Vice President Kamala Harris compared to his presidential runs in 2008 and 2012.

Barack Obama (affecting a weird Hillary-esque faux accent — the ‘hood, the South, ???):

I’m going to go ahead and just say, speak some truths, if you don’t mind, because my understanding, based on reports I’m getting from campaigns and communities, is that we have not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout in all quarters of our neighborhoods and communities as we saw when I was running. Now, I also want to say that that seems to be more pronounced with the brothers. So, if you don’t mind, I’m going to speak to y’all and say that when you have a choice, that is this clear. When you have a choice that is this clear, where, on the one hand, you have somebody who grew up like you, knows you, went to college with you, understands the struggles and pain and joy that comes from those experiences … and on the other side, you have someone who has consistently shown disregard, not just for the communities, but for you as a person.

When I heard this audio as it broke on FOX News shortly after 8 PM ET last evening, it instantly brought back to my memory all of the crap that Obama has spewed since he ascended the national stage at the Democrat Convention in Boston in 2004. Twenty long years now that we have had to put up with his divisive racialist nonsense, and he isn’t finished yet.

Kudos to Andrea Widburg for documenting the full face of it in her blog this morning.