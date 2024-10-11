Venezuelan gang seizes San Antonio apartment complex

San Antonio's massive apartment complex, Palatia Apartments (678 units), has been taken over by Tren de Aragua, a transnational criminal organization from Venezuela. This has caused fear and concern in the city. Four male members, who were documented Tren de Aragua gang members and had been previously detained by the U.S. Border Patrol but were later released. The gang has been involved in drug activity and human trafficking. It has been collecting rent from illegal aliens living at the complex. Additionally, a murder has occurred at the complex, according to interviewed residents. This alarming situation in San Antonio, a sanctuary city and FEMA center for human trafficking, has not received the national attention it deserves, unlike a similar incident in Aurora, Colorado.

The San Antonio Migrant Center (MRC) funded by FEMA is a transportation hub for illegal aliens for South Texas. It has facilitated the harboring and logistical transportation of over 633,000 aliens across the country. Logically, some migrants without a destination remain in San Antonio. This environment is ripe for human exploitation, with migrants staying in San Antonio benefiting from financial support provided by Catholic Charities and other NGOs.

The MRC had suspect beginnings. In an underhanded move led by leftist Mayor Ron Nirenberg, the City Council swiftly established the MRC using the parliamentary procedure known as the Consent Agenda. This strategic bundling of the center with non-controversial items allowed for its passage with a single motion at the June 23, 2022, meeting, circumventing the need for a public hearing.

In January 2022, 180 MF CAP Sahara San Antonio LLC (180 MF) purchased the sixty-year-old dilapidated Palatia Apartments and mortgaged it for $48.5 million through Arbor Realty SR Funding, LLC, which is a subsidiary of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR). Arbor is a leading company that packages multi-family loans for government-sponsored enterprises (HUD, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae) that guarantee against loan default. (Since the 2008 Great Financial Crisis, government-sponsored enterprises have remained under government conservatorship.)

Palatia Apartments is at high risk of insolvency due to low occupancy and many unpaid vendor liens, making foreclosure likely. Tren de Aragua has taken advantage of inept management by recruiting residents at the MRC and pocketing the rents collected from the illegal aliens. The GSE mortgage insurer is anticipated to incur losses in the tens of millions of dollars.

The City of San Antonio is proudly promoting its innovative "hot spot" policing strategy, where officers strategically park police vehicles with their emergency lights on at 15- to 20-minute intervals throughout the day. However, it's puzzling why Palatia Apartments wasn't designated as a hot spot. Mayor Nirenberg, a strident supporter of open borders, has chosen to remain silent. Meanwhile, political hack Sheriff Javier Salazar was laser-focused in pursuing Florida governor Ron DeSantis for baseless allegations of human trafficking. Later, he took he took to the stage at the DNC national convention to laud Kamala Harris for her efforts in border security.

Once again, Trump was correct. These countries are not sending their best individuals and are emptying their jails. For that matter, our politicians are not the best, either.

There is some positive news to share. Border 911, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, has recently been established by former high-ranking border enforcement officials and experts with extensive experience in border security. This organization serves as a think tank and, if Trump is elected, aims to contribute to the development of policies aimed at border control and the deportation of millions of illegal aliens. Border 911 is led by CEO and President Tom Homan, a 34-year veteran of law enforcement and former acting ICE Director under the Trump administration.

Bob Bishop is a forensic investigator and retired CPA.

Image: Picryl