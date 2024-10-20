Angry and unstable Kamala seems to need therapy

Transference and projection are problematic traits inherent in psychoanalytic theory.

In my opinion, Kamala Harris exuberantly exhibits both, and is in dire need of a good … therapy session.

It doesn’t take a skilled shrink to diagnose her. Just take what she says about Trump, and apply it to her. Fits like a glove.

For example, she maintains that Trump is dangerous and angry, but that’s her all over.

More recently, she has taken to describing Trump as unstable. This seems to be classic projection as it coincides with her unhinged deportment as her campaign lurches into desperation.

Despite assassination attempts, intense lawfare, recriminations against his family, constant and unfounded vilification, and despite wanton persecution … despite it all, Trump comes out smelling like roses. While many would have shriveled up into a shrinking violet under such attacks, he exemplifies the epitome of strength and stability.

Sure, Trump displays righteous indignation about the plight of our country, but that’s balanced (or stabilized, if you please) with humor, optimism, and a resounding MAGA spirit. By contrast, Kamala is the dopey, discombobulated candidate who is ravaged by repressed dark emotions. We don’t need her anger and instability, but she needs a darn good … shrink.

When a disturbed person laughs while committing maleficence, we don’t describe them as joyful. Nope, their vibes are more sociopathic in nature.

When someone, under imagined, self-inflicted pressure, giggles uncontrollably while fumbling for answers, we don’t ascribe good vibes to them. Nope, they are more like hysterical excitations.

Kamala’s demeanor is the opposite of joy. She becomes angry and unstable at the slightest disruption to her comfort zone, the very traits she fobs off onto Trump. Switching between giggles and anger so contrarily are indications of instability.

As a withering, pathetic personage, Kamala can barely cope by deploying defense mechanisms like projection, a feature of psychoanalytic theory. It’s a bit like pointing her finger at Trump, but there are three pointing back at her.

In addition to projecting her own inadequacies, Kamala also conducts transference, in which she directs unhealthy feelings about someone onto someone else. The “someone” could be her daddy, the “someone else” is often Trump. They share the same name first name and initial: Donald J.

Kamala emphasizes the role her mother played in her “middle-class” upbringing (unless she’s addressing a Hispanic audience, in which case she’s from the working-class). Donald J. Harris barely gets a nod -- it seems she’s estranged from her father. Indeed, she may have “daddy issues.” Though her dad is a Marxist academic (how sick is that? Even misguided shrinks offer society more value) she seems to be transferring her daddy-induced unhealthy feelings about masculinity and paternal dominance onto Trump.

Even the presidential pretender’s staff can’t tolerate her maudlin moodiness, as they so often fly the coop. She's famous for having had 92% staff turnover. One wonders if her campaign manager is next, were it not so late in the game.

While the stable and happy Trump graced the Al Smith dinner in D.C. last week, faint-of-heart Kamala was an angry recluse, then became downright unstable. Realizing her mistake in ceding the venue to Trump, her consuming fury surfaced the following day, targeting her campaign manager. Trump rightly fires insubordinate subordinates (those whom Kamala keeps invoking to badmouth him). Kamala doesn’t need to – they flee first.

While she claims to have released her medical records, I don’t think Kamala has been put on the couch for proper shrink analysis. Nevertheless, basic pop psychology indicates that, before visualizing the White House, she needs to engage in some mentalization.

I think the woman clearly needs therapy. Mindfulness, cognitive behavioral therapy, introspection, and questioning her thoughts may help fortify her mental health, perhaps even enable her to connect with reality. But for now, the confused conjurer is more suited to the madhouse.

Image: Screen shot from Forbes Breaking News video, via YouTube