Democrats! If one of your loved ones is murdered by an illegal migrant, will you wake up?

One of the most disgraceful moments in Kamala Harris’s interview with Fox News's Bret Baier was when he brought up several of the young women murdered by criminal migrants who have entered the country illegally since Biden and Harris took office.

There have been many, many, more Americans raped and/or murdered, children abused and molested, by these criminal illegals who have crossed our border but Baier focused on just a few.

He asked Harris if she owed the parents of those victims an apology for [so irresponsibly] opening the border to tens of thousands, and maybe even millions, of like-minded thugs.

Oh, no, no, no. She won’t go there. Kamala does not apologize. She admitted no culpability for the thousands of crimes committed on Biden’s and her watch. No way. She is, of course, “sorry for their loss,” a meaningless cliché if there ever was one. She made it clear that she in no way accepts any responsibility for the many deaths at the hands of migrant criminals that would not have occurred had she and Biden kept the Trump border policies in place.

This is a woman who cares not one iota for individual, vulnerable Americans. If she cares about anything at all, it is not the American people. She is a classic Marxist; people are irrelevant, ideology is everything. Either that or she is the most cold-blooded person ever to seek the office.

Because Baier asked her questions she believed no one would dare ask her, she was angry right out of the box. She refused to answer any of the questions posed about the consequences of millions upon millions of illegals. Her answers were, as usual, gobbledygook word salads meant to inure her from any liability for the disastrous crimes that have been visited upon innocents since day one of the Biden-Harris administration.

And yet, still, Democrats (pretend?) to support her because, presumably, she is their candidate and she’s a Democrat.

Why is she their candidate? Because congressional Democrat leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer executed a coup, forcing Biden out of his campaign and then were possibly forced to install Harris as his replacement.

It is doubtful that when Pelosi and Schumer executed their plan, replacing him with Harris was the last thing they wanted but as VP, she held all the cards. Make her the candidate or she was not on board. Biden then rapidly endorsed her over that weekend, much to their surprise. No primary was held, no votes were cast for her.

All of this was thoroughly unconstitutional but the left stopped respecting the Constitution sometime during the Obama administration. That was part and parcel of his “transformation of America” into the Marxist nation of his dreams.

But then the Obamas became fabulously rich, became one of the most elite of the elites. He long ago forgot any passing fancies he may have had about representing “the American people.” He resides on a far different plane these days. He is being coaxed out of whichever of his many mansions he is currently inhabiting to campaign for Harris but it is obvious that his heart is no longer in the community activist realm.

His appearances on Harris’s behalf seem lackluster to say the least. Even Bill Clinton has been not-so-subtly sabotaging her; “Laken Riley would be alive today if illegals were properly vetted.”

Absolutely true, but Kamala Harris can’t and won’t admit this fact, that the Biden-Harris border policy, which she plans to continue if elected, has cost many, many lives of innocent Americans. Illegal migrants murdered five other people around the time Laken Riley was murdered.

In just one week in September of 2024, ICE released 435,000 migrants with criminal convictions who entered the country in Texas. In June of 2024, illegals committed a string of murders, rapes and kidnappings across the U.S. One of them was the rape of a 13-year-old girl in broad daylight! Felony arrests of illegals now account for 65% of all federal arrests.

With numbers like these, the chances of any one or more of our own family members and loved ones will likely become a victim of a migrant crime has risen by orders of magnitude. One has to wonder, if one of Doug Emhoff’s kids or one of Kamala’s beloved nieces were murdered or raped by an illegal, would Kamala change her mind about flooding the country with the massive numbers we’ve seen since her administration took office?

If the sons or daughters of Democrats who have supported the open border without restrictions and who have vehemently opposed Trump’s border wall were to be kidnapped or killed by an illegal, would they see the terrible error of their ways?

Who knows? Maybe, maybe not. These are the people who hate Trump much more than they love their country. They seem to believe that the chaos the open order has caused somehow works to their benefit. Perhaps they actually are more committed to their political agenda than they are to their own children. That certainly seems to be the case. If the invasion continues unabated, more of us will undoubtedly suffer grievous losses at the hands of the thugs and gang members, killers and rapists that are flowing into our cities.

In fiscal year (FY) 2023 ERO arrested 73,822 noncitizens with criminal histories; this group had 290,178 associated charges and convictions with an average of four per individual. These included 33,209 assaults; 4,390 sex and sexual assaults; 7,520 weapons offenses; 1,713 charges.

None of us are likely to escape the scourge of the Biden-Harris open border that has brought between ten and fifteen million illegal migrants into the U.S.

Aside from the most vicious criminals, there are most likely thousands of spies and wanna-be terrorists among them, like the one who got here unvetted from Afghanistan who planned an Election Day terrorist attack. Something like two-thirds of the invaders are young men of military age without wives or families, thousands of them from China. Nothing good will come of their presence here.

If Trump wins the election and implements a plan to systematically deport the millions of known criminal illegals, we may have a chance to survive as something close to what the Founders envisioned.

If Harris wins, the United States, as those of us old enough to remember how it used to be, will be over. The country will become a Marxist, authoritarian nation with corrupt leaders, like so many other failed nations throughout the world. The WEF will have won, but won what? They will have turned us into Venezuela or Russia? We will, as they gleefully predict, “own nothing and like it” but we will be acting out Orwell’s 1984: “If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face—for ever.” ― George Orwell, 1984

