ABC poll: ‘Half of Americans see Donald Trump as a fascist’

By now, we've probably all seen this clip of Kamala Harris solemnly taking the podium to address John Kelly's claim that Donald Trump allegedly wanted generals like those who served Adolf Hitler:

Kamala repeating lies about her political opponent from the VP podium, calling Trump a fascist, unhinged and unstable.



Does she want to incite more people to take Trump out?

I think this is supposed to be their October Surprise, but since there's no proof except one man's word who's outed himself as a dishonest anti-Trumper, it kind of flopped—not to mention that it's not exactly a surprise considering that progressive Democrats have been playing this same card for decades:

pic.twitter.com/vpVNxEYbD4 — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) October 23, 2024

But apparently, according to a new poll at ABC News,

Half the country sees former President Donald Trump as a fascist, amplifying concerns raised in recent days by Vice President Kamala Harris and past members of Trump's own administration. Far fewer in a new ABC News/Ipsos poll level the same charge against Harris.

But, like Harris, all that means (if even true) is that half of Americans have no idea what fascism actually is. For an in-depth explanation, refer back to an American Thinker article from May, which details the etymology of “fascism” as well as the historical record in world events.

A quick refresher though? Fascism is all about strong, centralized control of political power, wielded by a big federal government—the word comes from pagan Rome and its tyranny over its provinces and territories.

Now, Trump is talking about bringing in Elon Musk to literally slash the federal workforce by epic proportions, he’s talked about eliminating the federal Department of Education altogether, and now he’s talking about abolishing income tax, which means the IRS poofs into nonexistence. How drastically paring down the size and scope of a federal government, seeking to massively defund it, and handing the political power back to the people and their local governments equates to fascism is beyond me—I mean, it’s literally the exact opposite.

Why am I sharing a nation with these people?

Back to reality though, there is a candidate pushing for a bigger central government with more political power (money through taxes and usurpations/abuses of powers), and her name is Kamala Harris.

