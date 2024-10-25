Another leftist canard falls apart: Miami, city of immigrants, becomes America's first big blue city to flip red to Trump

Leftists have yelled for years that President Trump was "anti-immigrant."

Well, with early voting in Florida, the immigrants have weighed in in Miami and are telling a different story.

According to Breitbart News:

Blue Miami-Dade county in Florida flipped from Democrat to Republican in early and mail-in voting combined Thursday afternoon, according to the latest election results. The live update at 2:32 p.m. Eastern showed Republicans across the state of Florida leading Democrats in terms of early and mail-in voting combined, seeing 44.20 percent for Republicans — or 1,382,165 votes — to the Democrats’ 35.54 percent, or 1,111,890 votes. Across the state, Republicans have the clear lead in early in-person voting, 54.14 percent to the Democrat’s 26.99 percent — a difference of roughly 374,00[0] votes. Democrats have the edge on mail-in votes, 42.29 percent to the GOP’s 36.35 percent — a difference of about 103,000 votes. Perhaps what is most surprising is the development in traditionally blue Miami-Dade, which flipped to red Thursday afternoon, counting both early votes and mail-ins. The 2:32 p.m. ET results showed Republicans with 114,195 total votes in the county compared to 114,113 for Democrats. Republicans have the +17.1 percent advantage on early in-person voting, while Democrats have a 13.2 percent edge on mail-in votes.

That should baffle the left for years. After all, isn't Trump the bad guy who hates all immigrants? Didn't our fearless pope in Rome claim that Trump was "anti-life" for opposing illegal immigration?

Funny how the city of immigrants votes for Trump.

According to a study from George Mason University, citing 2018 data, Miami is 53% foreign born, compared to the rest of the country as a whole, which si 13% foreign born.

Anyone who's ever been to Miami knows that they like to speak Spanish over there, though most know English. It's a Miami thing. Some 67% of the population identifies as Hispanic, according to the Mason study. When Condi Rice took a trip there as Secretary of State, around 2006-2008, I recall she came back flabbergasted, saying she kinda felt like she just got out of a different country, drawing lots of laughter. But it's perfectly fine -- Miami is Miami. They're a city of immigrants -- legal immigrants -- which is an important distinction.

What's more, according to the George Mason study, they are big on obtaining U.S. citizenship -- 57% of Miami's foreign-born population has taken the oath of loyalty to the U.S. and waves the American flag, which the study notes, is more than other places in Florida with large populations of immigrants (53%). They like their U.S. citizenship in that city. They also like having kids, being more likely to have kids than other places in the state, the study notes. What's likely is that more are married and in stable families.

And sure enough, they vote.

It's too soon to make any claims as to why they chose to vote this way after a long history of voting blue, but odds are good that Republicans were energized and leftists stayed home. It's possible it could change, but this is a strong indicator of motivated voters with enthusiasm for Trump.

Why would that be? A couple of possibilities are obvious:

Many Miami immigrants are from Cuba, but also other places in Latin America -- Haiti, Colombia, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, as well as Puerto Rico. All of those nationalities are famous for their entrepreneurialism, the Cubans especially so, as they are an inventive lot -- inventing condos, HMOs, and a host of other great ideas that have taken off nationwide. But the others have many entrepreneurs, too, and all of them just as industrious.

Might they value prosperity and a friendly business climate? Might they remember how good it was until the current crop of leftists including Kamala Harris got into office and said to themselves, 'gracias, no'? It would seem logical. Latin entrepreneurs are just like native-born entrepreneurs in that they require a decent economy.

If they're in families, as noted from the study, they are also going to be interested in protecting their kids from groomers and bizarre groups seeking to 'transition' their kids, which is part of the Harris-Biden agenda. They're going to care if their daughters can play basketball without men in the changing rooms or having male opponents. With large numbers of them Catholic and evangelical, they're going to want to be free to practice their faith without interference or abuse from the state, too, which is pretty much the policy of the Biden administration.

But perhaps the most obvious one, the big one, is the collective knowledge these immigrants have of clown dictators and leftist despots. Immigrants from Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and to some extent Colombia, would recall well the siren song of leftist wannabe dictators using the electoral system to lure the indigent into voting for their free stuff and then watching as these dictator wannabes -- Chavez, Castro, Ortega and to some extent Petro -- steadily dismantle institutions of democracy into one-party states where no change is possible. They see the lawfare from the White House directed against their opponents and nod knowingly, they've seen that movie before. They've seen electoral fraud and stolen elections, flung right in their faces. They've seen crony handouts and governments spending up a storm, only to collapse into a sea of inflation as a result. They've seen corruption up the wazoo, none of it ever punished. They've seen the judicial system corrupted into an arm of the dictatorship and the business climate fall apart, often shaken down by gangster bribery with official complicity.

Sound like anything we've seen here? They've seen it, been there, done that.

No wonder they're voting as if their country depends on it, because it does.

With that collective knowledge on display with this flip to red, one can only hope the undecideds in this country take a clue from Miami that voting for Trump is the only way to halt this grim slide downward. They know it because they have lived it.

Better still, they have blown apart the leftist canard that Trump is anti-immigrant. These immigrants know that's crap. They know that there's a distinction between legal and illegal immigrants. They know that the border surge is mostly an NGO money-making racket, a cartel booster, a dictator moneymaking machine, and a replacement theory scam.

The rest of us can only cheer the Miamians who have now become America's first big red city. Thank you, Miami! One can only hope that it's a portent of more to come.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License