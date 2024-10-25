Population in Lockland, OH doubles after Harris and Biden deliver thousands of migrants from one of the poorest and most corrupt nations in the world

Mayor Mark Mason of little Lockland, Ohio is scrambling to keep things together after the Harris-Biden regime dropped thousands of migrants from Mauritania (not to be confused with Mauritius) into the community over the last year. As Mason describes the situation, it’s a “population outburst,” which equates to a roughly 100% increase—Lockland is about 1.2-square miles, and before the arrival of thousands of foreign Muslims who don’t speak English, there were only about 3,500 people in the small hamlet.

Mason states that Lockland lacks the resources to cope with what is obviously a serious burden, a reality corroborated by other city officials—Doug Wehmeyer, the local police chief as well as Lockland’s administrator, who revealed that emergency services typically run about 1,500 calls a year, but so far in 2024 has jumped by 12%, which works out (approximately) to be an extra 180 calls—or basically an extra call every other day—and this increase is almost exclusively due to the Mauritanians, who are still living like they’re in Mauritanian huts and stone homes, burning down apartment complexes in “cooking fire” mishaps.

From a report published by a local ABC outlet:

‘​If you look at a response map of our area, there are two bright red hot zones on the heat map and that heat map would show you the two apartment complexes that the majority of the Mauritanians are living at,’ he [Wehmeyer] said. There are close to 200 units between the apartment complexes, and almost every single one is occupied by Mauritanian tenants, Wehmeyer said. But instead of two to four people, in many cases upwards of a dozen people are cramming inside units. Village leaders said firefighters are typically responding to cooking fires.

What can they possibly be doing that would necessitate firefighters at their residences every other day? After the first couple of cooking fires, can’t they figure out how to work the stove? Or, are they grabbing rocks from the local park and building makeshift grills indoors and on the floor like they’re used to in their native land?

Now, credit to Monica Showalter for bringing this to my attention, but over the last few years, Mauritania has experienced a sharp rise in the per capita GDP (World Bank data), meaning there’s plenty of money to be made and spent—and what are the Mauritanians doing with the windfall? Well, giving it to coyotes, and making their way into the U.S. They’re not the poor, starving, needy masses that Harris/Biden/Mayorkas say they are, they’re rapidly-rising-incomers, with money to burn.

(The ABC item also reveals that social media is facilitating the invasion as a number of online accounts offer instructions specifically to Mauritanians on how to get to Lockland, so they can be around their kinfolk.)

As Monica also pointed out, Mauritania is one of the most corrupt nations in the world, falling in the bottom third of Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index (CPI), at 130 out of 180.

Lockland’s Mayor Mason calls the situation “unsustainable” but news flash, but this situation is meant to be unsustainable… so things collapse, the people beg for government “help,” control, and intervention, and a new system can be imposed.

It’s Cloward-Piven in red states (Springfield and Logansport to name a few) and it looks like another little domino is about to fall.

