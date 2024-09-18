WTH is an ‘Opportunity Economy’ anyway?

Directly from the Harris-Walz campaign website, we have this:

As part of her Opportunity Economy agenda, she has put forward a plan to help small businesses and entrepreneurs innovate and grow. She has set an ambitious goal of 25 million new business applications by the end of her first term — over 10 million more than Trump saw during his term. To help achieve this, she will expand the startup expense tax deduction for new businesses from $5,000 to $50,000 and take on the everyday obstacles and red tape that can make it harder to grow a small business. She will drive venture capital to the talent that exists all across our country including in rural areas, and increase the share of federal contract dollars going to small businesses.

Let’s take this steaming pile of nonsense one steaming micro-pile at a time:

“She has set an ambitious goal of 25 million new business applications by the end of her first term — over 10 million more than Trump saw during his term.”

Yeah… No. Trump did everything possible to cut red tape and make it easier for entrepreneurs to get up and running in his pre-COVID economy which was breaking all kinds of prosperity records.

Front companies propped up with federal dollars to make it look like she did even better? Sure. It’s entirely possible — even likely — we’ll see Solyndras from coast to coast. But the chances that Comrade Kam-Kam will organize an economic environment friendly to organic entrepreneurship exceeding Trump’s is exactly zero.

“[S]he will expand the startup expense tax deduction for new businesses from $5,000 to $50,000….”

Yeah… Ok. Except you know that unless it’s for “green” or progressive goods or services, it’s a safe bet you won’t be getting that government cheese. You’d also better not be white, male, Christian, or Republican. Only “oppressed” need apply.

“[A]nd take on the everyday obstacles and red tape that can make it harder to grow a small business.”

“Take on” is one of those deliciously ambiguous phrases that makes it possible to lie with ease.

“Oh, we ‘took it on’ alright,” they’ll say. “We ‘refined’ the regulatory landscape to make it easier for you to do what we want, not what you want because we know best.’” That’s what “take on” really means and we all know it.

“She will drive venture capital to the talent that exists all across our country including in rural areas….”

And how will girlfriend do that exactly? Does she think venture capitalists are in need of help? Is there a crisis in the venture capitalist community which has sprung up making them suddenly incapable of finding ventures to invest in without her wisdom and perspicacity?

Again, she will only offer progressive incentives to protected classes of people in an increasingly progressive regulatory environment. That’s it. That’s what they can control with the stroke of a pen, so they will do it and do it hard.

“[A]nd increase the share of federal contract dollars going to small businesses.”

Well, that we know she can do. And really, that’s all she will do in terms of dollars landing in anybody’s hands. She will make the regulatory landscape even more impenetrable to Liberty and she will reward her friends with fat contracts to fit those newly narrowed regulations. That’s all any progressive has ever done when it comes to business in America. There’s absolutely zero evidence Kam-Kam will do any different.

Zero.

There’s your “opportunity economy,” ladies and gentlemen.

Good luck.

Image: YouTube video screen grab, edited.