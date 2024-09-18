Parents, wake up! If Harris wins, your kids will be drafted to fight in a foreign war

Our radicalized, leftist media is avoiding reporting on how close we may be to World War III, which could very well be nuclear.

The Biden/Harris administration provoked the war that rages on in Ukraine, the continuation of the Obama coup of 2014. Peace could have been negotiated before the current battles began, but no, our ever-powerful military-industrial complex wanted war.

It is how they all get fabulously wealthy.

Biden knew that threatening Putin with admitting Ukraine into NATO would be a line the Russian leader would see as a bridge too far. But Biden seemingly had no intention of actually welcoming Ukraine into NATO; it was a ruse to get the war going.

It would not have happened had Trump been in office. Now it drags on, perhaps as many as a million dead on both sides and for what? Sure, Blackrock plans to get even richer by rebuilding Ukraine but no one believes Ukraine can win. That was a no-brainer from the start.

Now the Biden/Harris administration has apparently approved Ukraine launching American-made missiles deep inside Russia, even Moscow!

This would be an irresponsible escalation. Do they actually want to start a nuclear war? It would seem so. And if this misbegotten war intensifies in that way, you can be sure, if Harris wins the election, that our young people will be drafted by the tens of thousands.

The House has not only voted to reinstate the draft, the Democrats want to draft women as well. That is who the Democrats are – “gender is a social construct,” people can “choose” their gender, “nuclear families are a destructive institution,” transgenderism is a wonderful thing, Hamas good, Israel evil, etc.

Their swan songs of the 1960s about “no more wars,” and “LBJ, LBJ, how many kids did you kill today,” are the words of a party that no longer exists. (They were protesting the draft, not the war.) The Democrat party of today is thoroughly Marxist, anti-Israel, pro-criminal, pro-open border to the point of the annihilation of American sovereignty.

Kamala Harris is on board with all the destruction the Biden administration has wrought upon America. She is a communist and would govern as one. Communist governments are totalitarian and assign no value to an individual beyond one’s membership in a class, group or serf. Ask Tim Walz. He is so enamored of communist China, he’s made thirty visits there on the CCP dime. He can’t wait to be a part of the complete transformation of America into a communist country that Obama began in earnest. Walz would love to send our young people off to war. His kids won’t go. but yours and ours will.

The mainstream media is doing everything in its power to downplay just how close we may well be to a nuclear confrontation with Russia. The Biden/Harris administration just might be planning for something, hoping for anything – even war – to interfere with the November election. The two attempts on Trump’s life having failed, they are indeed desperate. While they will try, we have to hope that they cannot get away with stealing yet another election.

Given this administration’s abject cluelessness regarding all things military, one has to wonder if they think war is some kind of game. In the debate with Trump, Harris seemed not to know that we have troops in some forty countries around the world, all of them potential combat zones. Her administration has capitulated to the Houthis, a ragtag group of terrorists in Yemen that has taken over the Red Sea without resistance from the U.S. The level of her ignorance about all things foreign policy is not only shocking but extremely dangerous.

As Trump reminded during the debate, she met with Zelensky in 2022, presumably to prevent war; war began three days later. And to this day, she is proud of her part, however incidental, in the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the worst military miscalculation in U.S. history. As commander-in-chief, she would be a veritable nightmare, especially for our draft-age young people.

So, to all the never-Trumpers who feel oh, so virtuous and smug, who don’t like “mean tweets” or a great economy, if you have kids in their teens or twenties, you might want to reconsider your vote in November.

A vote for Harris is a vote for endless wars, here, there and everywhere. Why do you think the Cheneys have endorsed her? War is their business and business is good! Incompetent stewards of our national security like Blinken, Sullivan, Susan Rice and whomever else is calling the shots will most assuredly propel us into a long war of attrition. They will get rich, thousands of those young people will die needless deaths, that is unless we are all extinct thanks to bungling but power-mad boneheads that have been running the show these past three-plus years.

The Biden/Harris presidency has been a moral and mortal wound on America. The influx of ten to fifteen million migrants from 165 nations, most of them third world countries like Haiti, has forever altered the demography of the U.S. We may never recover the America we had, that we took for granted. Now our cities are no longer safe, our elections cannot be trusted given the numerous ways the left has found to cheat. And yet the warmongers still want to go to war or at least to let war happen. This Democrat party must be stopped. America is, at this moment in time, suffering an open wound inflicted by the Biden/Harris regime.

Moral wounds have this peculiarity - they may be hidden, but they never close; always painful, always ready to bleed when touched, they remain fresh and open in the heart. ― Alexandre Dumas, The Count of Monte Cristo

Image: National Archives, via Picryl // no known restrictions