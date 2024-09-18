Pitch perfect: New 'Mission: Incompetent' video captures the essence of the Harris-Biden administration

This is one of those videos I watch over and over.

AI mission impossible trailer 🔊 up for 🎶 pic.twitter.com/QVDmaxjPPI — APOCTOZ (@Apoctoz) September 16, 2024

On the satirical front, it doesn't get any funnier:

The satirical trailer, by an artist who goes by the handle APOCTOZ, tracks the old Mission: Impossible opening credits, starting with Hunter Biden's flaming joint playing the role of the fuse, and various action sequences, spyings, science-fiction scenarios, and perils of the protagonists carried through as the famous music plays through.

I never watched Mission: Impossible as a kid in the 1960s, because I couldn't figure out what it was about -- something about secret agents featuring some white-haired guy (actor Peter Graves) but no apparent flag they were attached to, with fanciful targets like corporate madmen and maybe Martians, with protagonists who didn't seem to win, or get anywhere actually, but lots of running through streets and airports, lots of explosions, lots of science-fiction rubber rooms, and assorted femme fatales.

Blech. But I know there were people who liked it.

That was just enough to know that this string of images in the new video created with artificial intelligence, complete with Hollywood style cinematic framing, was perfect.

After the close-up of Hunter and his joint are done, the sequences moves on to a diaper-clad but otherwise naked Joe Biden attached to various pulleys and jerked around. He runs down a hall with two ice cream cones. His femme fatale next to him has a pulley, too, and a perpetually grimmacing Tim Walz, similarly diaper-clad, does too. Eventually, we see who's pulling the pulleys as Joe flops around making messes -- an omniscent Obama, and Kamala is featured looking over lines of cocaine and then in a mirthless Mrs. Robinson-like smile over her wine glass, while Walz is grimmacing in some kind of science-fiction pit with a tiny statue of a horse, meaning, horse semen, is over to the side. There are more Joe in his diaper over pulley sequences, and then Joe with binoculars peering into apartment buildings, first seeing a shadowy woman preening or maybe undressing, and then moving on to a closeup of Obama and Walz together in bed as gay lovers. Joe looks into his shoe and then looks at a box on a table that says "Explosive Gum: Do Not Chew," and like a dumbs*** to the surprise of no one, chews it, wherein smoke and then fire comes out of his mouth. He's then seen on a pulley in his diaper suspended over New York City flailing about as Kamala is pictured next to a robot and a portrait of Karl Marx looking inquiringly. Then comes the stock post-sex contentment scene, with Joe in his skivvies contentedly puffing on his cigarette in bed while Kamala in her bathrobe is over to the side. Joe goes into some kind of square capsule while Kamala passes out bags of cash, first to an unidentified person, then to Vladimir Putin. After that, the pair are tied up in classic fashion as Putin's prisoners, first in a dark room and then outside as nuclear bombs go off in the background, still with that Gilligan's Island-style tie-up as if to say 'what a fine mess we have gotten into now.' End of sequence.

The message: Joe and Kamala are deep state clowns, all they do is make messes, and they'll get America into a mess if they are allowed to carry on.

Every sequence makes you say 'ewww.'

It's the finest satire out there -- so enjoy it robustly, and let's hope we hear more from APOCTOZ, whose talent takes AI to another level.

No Democrat is going to be able to match his talent.

Image: Twitter screen shot