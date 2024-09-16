When does Linsey go work for Kamala?

Less than a week into the debate about ABC's selective fact-finding at the debate, we hear this from Linsey Davis herself. Here is the story:

ABC News’ Linsey Davis, one of two moderators for last week’s presidential debate, admitted to the Los Angeles Times that the plan was only to fact-check former President Donald Trump, and not Vice President Kamala Harris. As Breitbart News noted, Davis and co-moderator David Muir fact-checked Trump seven times -- often incorrectly -- while never fact-checking Harris once, even when she used hoaxes, such as the Charlottesville “very fine people” hoax. Davis told the Times that ABC had deliberately targeted Trump -- and only Trump -- because of perceptions that he had been allowed to get away with false statements in the CNN debate against President Joe Biden in late June.

Poor CNN. Now ABC is blaming them too.

First, thanks to Linsey Davis for admitting that the fact-checking was selective indeed. No more suspense or questions about that.

Second, who made the decision at ABC that the fact-checking would be selective? Did Davis and Muir make that call? Or did the word come from up in the newsroom, the organization, or who knows where?

Mark Penn is right that we need an investigation. Better than that, maybe someone at ABC can accept responsibility and tell us how something like this could happen.

I hope that Davis & Muir understand that Trump’s attacks against fake news just got stronger after that ambush.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: ABC