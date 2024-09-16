Robots vs. Haitians

Haiti qualifies for Temporary Protected Status, a federal immigration designation that allows Haitians to live and work here for up to 18 months. However, it’s likely that status will become indefinite, if not permanent, under leftist auspices. Indeed, Biden’s administration announced an 18-month extension and redesignation to TPS for Haitians already here.

What about a protected status for Americans, especially the citizens in small towns like Springfield, Ohio?

Many Haitians are attracted to Springfield for the jobs, many of which are provided by Amazon. Indeed, Amazon is committed to a new, huge distribution center in the township. Despite residents’ concerns, planners maintain it will provide hundreds of local jobs. Yeah, right! Local jobs filled by out-of-towners, maybe. Given Biden’s TPS extension, probably lots more Haitians, to be specific.

Perhaps there’d be less concern if more of the jobs were performed by robots. Amazon is already putting them to work.

Robots don’t tire if the current keeps flowing. They don’t need a coffee or lunch break; they’ll simply be more productive -- 24/7.

At least local Americans won’t have to worry about robots abducting “All Creatures Great and Small.” With circumspect algorithms coursing through their circuits, their obedience is guaranteed.

Robots will busily fulfill our online orders, having little time to eye the local talent or entertain lascivious thoughts thereupon. They won’t drive drunk. They won’t vote fraudulently. They won’t request SNAP vouchers, or remedial education. We can probably train a few elite models to converse in our de facto national language -- that’d be English, not French or Creole.

Rather than healthcare and welfare, all the robots need are occasional software upgrades, reboots, grease, and some current. All-in-all, robots may be less problematic to small-town Americans than immigrants under the TPS program.

Tragically, the callous Clinton Foundation failed Haiti; nevertheless, Haitians should not be given temporary-cum-permanent protected status at the expense of protections for small-town Americans.

Americans first. Our pets second. Wildlife third. Robots fourth. TPS expired.

