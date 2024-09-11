Trump won that debate against Kamala -- with passion and humor

President Trump came out the clear winner in the presidential debate, presenting the case for his re-election, laying out the Harris-Biden failures, and confidently going on Fox News to comment on his performance afterwards, as the Kamala Harris camp threw out the possibility of a second debate, in October. Candidates who are losing are the ones who like do-overs.

The moderators -- ABC's David Muir, and Linsey whatshername stunk, with unusual bias seen in both, fact-checking Trump while giving Kamala a pass on obvious and tired whoppers, pushing the abortion-as-health-care narrative, they were vile, and shouldn't be allowed to ever moderate again.

Sure, there were a few things Trump could have done better -- I would have liked more discussion on inflation and its impact on groceries, gas stations, rent, mortgages, car insurance, health care, 401(k)s, credit card debt, college, vacation spending, car parts, and the like, which are all the direct byproduct of four years of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden's money spending on green garbage projects, crony handouts, warbucks, and handing welfare cash out to illegals and fraudsters. I would have liked a stronger defense of free markets and build-your-own health insurance. I was very leery of his tariff talk, which does drive up the prices of goods, though if it is carefully done may be minimally harmful -- why so much time on it, and who's talking about tariffs when the 401(k)s are shriveling? I wish he would have spent more time with Elon Musk who understands these things in debate preparation.

I also would have liked to have seen him put Kamala on the spot on Israel, vowing to crush Hamas and asking her what the heck she would do with them if all she wants is a ceasefire after their ISIS-style act, let 'em stay in power? I even enjoyed his response on Ukraine, speaking of cutting a deal instead of insisting on all-out victory. I think that will be what it has to come to unless we want to spend every last defense cent we have on a country where too many locals would rather emigrate from than fight for.

And I wish he would have said something about Latin America's dangerous slide towards leftist dictatorships, noting that Biden-Harris fell over themselves to drop sanctions on Venezuela, a drug-dealing regime that won't recognize the will of its voters in even rigged elections. He could have thrown in a good word for Javier Milei of Argentina, and asked Kamala about the "first woman president" of Honduras, whose inauguration she loudly attended as a "historic first" and which has skidded into tyranny and drug dealing ever since. Or why she wasn't invited as "drug czar" to Mexico during a critical meeting on immigration that had Biden's cabinet officials going, but not her. (O.K., I know that this is just me.)

But I liked Trump's passion, his gritty deep commitment and righteous fury about lawfare against him, pointing his finger right where it belonged on the White House, his refusal to back down from his insistence that there was election fraud. He rightly brought up that Kamala was not selected by voters and Joe Biden was tossed out "like a dog." Kamala had nothing to say on any of this, probably because her masters or handlers hadn't programmed anything into about it.

He got most of it right on the economy, laying out that things were a lot better when he was president. He rightly called out Kamala for her canards about Trump leaving a disastrous economy, noting COVID's lockdowns, though he could have driven it even further by pointing out that it was the conniving of Democrats like Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx that trashed the economy and led to some horrendous medical decisions, too.

He was also pretty good on the open border, albeit a little programmatic there on insane asylums, with some newer details and numbers.

He called out most of her complete lies lifted from the playbook of sleazy Joe Biden -- disparaging troops, "bloodbath," Charlottesville, Agenda 2025, which needed to be done.

He made excellent points on Afghanistan, defending his administration for talking to the Taliban where the problem was, and laying out the withdrawal failure right where it belonged, rightly noting that nobody gets fired in the Harris-Biden regime for failure.

He also was very fine on Kamala Harris being a creature of talk and words, demanding that she end this debate now, get Joe out of bed, and go shut the border if she was a serious as she said about border control. He pointed out that her national abortion calls would never pass Congress. And that her student loan relief was stomped down by the courts. Kamala had no response to any of these, so he got her good.

And he called her a Marxist, which is perfectly true. Once again, no response from Harris.

His closing argument, that Harris was no different from Biden worked well -- want the same-old, same-old with nothing getting better -- here she is.

My favorite thing, though, was Trump's lashing humor. Same Trump who makes us laugh, and he hasn't changed a bit. I loved that part -- and nothing Kamala said came close.

Fox New's Jesse Watters was the only one whom I saw in the after-debate analysis who picked up on it -- Jesse's funny himself, so you can see how he would.

Trump promised to send Kamala a MAGA hat for all her copying of his program and ideas. He asked who was president right now -- and that Joe Biden isn't even sure that he's alive.

Trump summed up Kamala's idiotic "economic" plan as "run, Spot, run." That was a good one, reminding us all how stupid it was.

Trump brought up the cat, dog, duck and geese eatings by migrants foisted onto Springfield, Ohio, a widely debunked point but Trump went there and evidence is now mounting that it's perfectly true.

He told her: "Wait a minute, I'm talking now, if you don't mind, please. Does that sound familiar?" when she interrupted, which was touché. That was the line she wanted to say and now she couldn't.

Funniest of all was when Trump said: "I'll tell you a secret: Joe Biden can't stand her," which was undoubtedly true, and Kamala had no response to.

In all, a good performance from Trump and certainly better than Harris did, whose vague pronouncements and hackneyed arguments were boring as hell.

Yes, let's have another debate!

Image: Screen shot from WSJ video, via YouTube