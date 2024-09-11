What ABC moderators didn’t ask….

After watching the debate between President Trump and Kamala Harris, what was essentially a dynamic of three-against-one as the two moderators obviously teamed up with Harris, we’re reminded that the media is one of the biggest enemies of the American people.

ABC didn’t ask Kamala if she felt responsible for the Haitians overwhelming the town or any deaths and other crimes they have committed.

ABC didn’t ask why Kamala spread the false story that our border guards were whipping Haitians. Why were she and Biden, along with so many journalists willing to destroy the guards’ lives without evidence? Why didn’t she ever publicly apologize for her lies?

ABC didn’t ask Kamala about her responsibility in any deaths or rapes at the hands of illegals. Why don’t we know the names of all the victims?

ABC didn’t ask why Joe Biden, to whom Kamala currently acts as a right-hand man, signed so many executive orders to open the border as soon as he took office. If they cared so much about securing the border and enforcing existing laws, why did they do that?

ABC didn’t ask about all the illegals that Biden and Harris ship around the country in the middle of the night; Democrats in the media don’t care about illegals being used as pawns, except when a Republican like DeSantis shipped a few dozen to the very rich Martha’s Vineyard, a sanctuary city, and then they whined like stuffed pigs.

ABC didn’t ask why Kamala supports sanctuary cities, who refuse to enforce laws and cooperate with ICE. That would be a logical question since she says she is always for enforcing laws.

ABC didn’t ask Kamala about the 300,000 children that have disappeared under her watch. They didn’t ask why she never brings it up. Doesn’t she care about human and child trafficking?

ABC didn’t ask why Kamala supported the violent riots and bail funds for criminals in 2020. They didn't ask her if she felt responsible for those who died because of her actions.

ABC didn’t ask Kamala why it was O.K. to contest elections in 2004, 2008, and 2016, protests which included some violent riots.

ABC didn’t ask Kamala why she has never visited with or uttered the names of the thirteen military members who died in Afghanistan since she says she respects the military so much.

ABC didn’t ask why Biden lifted the sanctions on the Russian pipeline while closing the American pipeline. Trump gave them the question.

Kamala never answered the question whether she believes in any limits on abortion, since that is what most Americans want.

ABC didn’t ask why Democrats won’t vote for the Born Alive Act, since Kamala falsely insisted those late-term abortions don't happen.

ABC didn’t ask why she never visited East Palestine, Ohio after the environmental disaster. Doesn’t she care about people’s health and the environment?

ABC didn’t ask about all the new taxes Kamala wants to impose and how they would help the economy grow.

ABC didn’t ask her about her false allegation that grocery stores are gouging, when their net profit margins are extremely low.

When Kamala repeated the talking point that Trump’s tariffs would supposedly cost $4,000 per year, why didn’t they ask her about the over $10,000 per year in costs each average family suffers through because of the high inflation?

ABC didn’t ask her why Democrats work so hard to block poor and minority children from attending better schools when their schools are failing, since she cares so much for children.

Kamala never answered the question about why so many of her policies have changed, even though she promised she would.

ABC didn’t ask her if she still supported requiring people to buy electric cars since our use of oil is an “existential threat,” or why she would support fracking if oil is an existential threat.

ABC didn’t ask her why Biden wasn’t charged with multiple felonies despite being found to have stolen and mishandled a huge number of classified documents for fifty years, since she says no one is above the law.

They didn’t ask her if she thought it was O.K. that Biden took Hunter around the world collecting obvious kickbacks for access.

They didn’t ask her why the Biden administration has worked so hard building up Iran’s finances when the nation pledges death to America and death to Israel.

And they didn’t ask her why she, the Biden staff, and the media covered up Biden’s clear incompetence for years from the public. Isn’t that an important question?

The reason ABC didn’t ask Kamala any of the above questions, and why they didn’t “fact-check” her real lies like they did to Trump’s supposed lies (they weren’t), is because they don’t care about anything but Democrats winning.

The ABC journalists, and all other journalists covering for and aiding Democrats, should report their massive contributions to the FEC, since they are just campaign workers. They haven’t cared about facts for decades.

