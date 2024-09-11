Law firm hired to investigate gang activity in Aurora, CO reveals unsettling details

Since all eyes have been on Aurora, Colorado and the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang terrorizing the apartment complexes, one of the property lenders hired international law firm Perkins Coie to conduct an investigation into what is really going on, and what these lawyers found is nothing short of heinous. From an article out at The Denver Gazette:

Through violence and intimidation, a Venezuelan gang took over the Whispering Pines apartment complex in Aurora and sought to collect up to half of the rent from leaseholders, drying up collections for the landlord, according to a law firm’s investigation. At the behest of a lender, the international law firm Perkins Coie investigated the alleged criminal activities at Whispering Pines apartments, a 54-unit complex in Aurora, and outlined an operation that included establishing a ‘lower-level’ presence last year, which then escalated into violence and intimidation, the apparent goal of which was to turn the complex into a steady source of income for the gang. The law firm said once the gang was entrenched at the complex, it used the units for illegal activities, including the prostitution of minors. The gang, the law firm added, ‘operated in the open,’ patrolled the area and ‘terrorized the community.’

So what did that “lower-level” presence in Whispering Pines look like? Well, according to the same report, gang members issued death threats and menaced the property manager so badly, he later fled; at this point, they told the property’s employees that they were now “working for” TdA. Here’s more, regarding the specifics:

‘The evidence we have reviewed indicates that gang members are engaging in flagrant trespass violations, assaults and battery, human trafficking and sexual abuse of minors, unlawful firearms possession, extortion, and other criminal activities, often targeting vulnerable Venezuelan and other immigrant populations,’ Perkins Coie, the law firm representing U.S. Bank Trust Company, wrote on Aug. 9. … ‘The gang’s modus operandi appears to be to unlawfully move gang members as well as vulnerable immigrant families into vacant units,’ the law firm wrote. ‘The gang also forces rent-paying residents out to create more open units and uses the apartments for purposes of illegal activities such as prostitution. In addition, the gang attempted to use threats of violence to extort the property manager into paying it some 50% of all rental income.’

Of course, none of this is surprising for one of the most notorious gangs in the Americas—it’s well known that human-trafficking is a huge money-maker, with global estimates of industry revenue totaling in the hundreds of billions of dollars.

Now, when the first video of the heavily armed Venezuelans went viral, the state governor Jared Polis attempted to gaslight concerned Americans, arguing that what we were seeing was all just a figment of an overactive “imagination” — I wonder what Polis would say now?

What about the media? Mainstream outlets told us to “ignore” what was merely a fantastical “tale” from President Trump:

These are Tren de Aragua gang members from Venezuela taking over an apartment building in Aurora, Colorado on video. The media can try to say it’s not happening, but we see the videos! pic.twitter.com/tVN88q3f7H — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) September 10, 2024

Progressives and the media are one of the greatest enemies of the American public.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.