Tim Walz makes the case...for Donald Trump

We know from the way the left has approached Donald Trump since 2015 when he descended that golden escalator, that taking things out of context is very powerful—the most powerful moment for Democrats being the big lie about Trump allegedly calling white supremacists “very fine people.” However, sometimes, when things are taken out of context, they really do reveal a deeper truth, and that’s certainly the case with Tim Walz’s recent profound statement during a rally in Pennsylvania.

Despite Kamala’s claim to be a gun owner and her manic cackle at the thought of being able to shoot someone, the Harris-Walz ticket desperately wants to end the Second Amendment. That’s why Walz when speaking in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, was boasting about Democrat gun laws, all aimed at giving the government more control over the guns that our Founders intended should keep them from becoming tyrannical and ensuring that ordinary people are more helpless.

X screen grab.

However, when Walz noticed a rally attendee near him looking as if he needed water, Walz interrupted himself. That’s fine. It made Walz look compassionate. After all, he needs to appear neighborly because, according to Walz, neighborliness and communism are just about exactly almost completely the same thing.

A couple of minutes later, Walz resumed his speech by misrepresenting what JD Vance (and, by extension, Donald Trump) have to say about gun violence:

“I’ll bring her home here quick, folks: Look, Kamala Harris made it clear these guys want to instill fear,” Walz began. “They want to tell you that [you should] just get over it, it’s a fact of life. This is the way it is.”

If you’re keeping up, Walz is referring there to another lie from the left. After the most recent school shooting in Georgia, JD Vance said that he hates that school shootings are a fact of life but noted that the problem isn’t the weapons; it’s that schools make students sitting ducks:

I don’t like that this is a fact of life...[b]ut if you are a psycho and you want to make headlines, you realize that our schools are soft targets. And we have got to bolster security at our schools. We’ve got to bolster security so if a psycho wants to walk through the front door and kill a bunch of children, they’re not able. [Emphasis mine.]

The Harris-Walz campaign promptly informed the world that JD Vance is a heartless monster who cares nothing about dead children because they’re just “a fact of life.” So, a terrible lie by omission from the Harris-Walz campaign.

But now it’s time to turn the tables. Having teed up with a lie, Walz came out with a timeless line from the incumbent team in the presidential race:

Tim Walz:



"We can't afford four more years of this."



Amen. pic.twitter.com/ZrmNZo2HsL — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) September 21, 2024

Yes, you and I know that Walz meant four more years of school shootings. Still, a line like that from the incumbent’s right-hand man is so fraught with power and meaning that it cannot be ignored.

Walz is correct that we can’t afford four more years of this. We can’t afford four more years of

A government that is busy replacing the American population (all races, colors, and creeds) through an open border.

A government that spends more money on illegal aliens than on America’s homeless veterans.

A government that prints money, driving historical inflation.

A government that bans drilling (and promises to ban fracking), which drives inflation and destroys the very foundations of modern life.

A government that promises to seize legal American weapons.

A government that condones criminal activity if Democrats engage in it.

A government that uses lawfare to persecute its political opponents.

A government that bullies social media companies (or works with compliant ones) to censor views it dislikes.

A government that turns our military into an ineffectual social justice experiment.

A government that is pressing to turn our children into sterilized, mentally ill, sexually dysfunctional mutants.

A government that deliberately tries to balkanize America along racial lines.

A government that relies on a vast, unelected, and unconstitutional administrative infrastructure to deprive the American people of their liberty.

A government that pays lip service to a long-time ally that is the only liberal democracy in the Middle East while doing everything it can to prop up one of the world’s worst terrorist organizations.

Walz finally got one right. As the Clinton campaign said in 1992, “It’s time for them to go.” It’s time for the whole Obama-Biden-Harris cadre to get the boot and return the White House and Congress to the American people.