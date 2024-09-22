The UN General Assembly votes that the Jews must leave historical Jerusalem

If it were not for the Jews, Jerusalem which be just another ancient city buried under the sand and forgotten. However, ever since King David’s time, around 1000 B.C., the Jewish Bible has kept alive the Jewish commitment to that city, especially the area around the Western Wall, for 3,000 years. Christianity, too, has a tie to the ancient city that cannot be erased by time, for it was there that the corporeal Jesus walked, preached, suffered, was buried, and was resurrected.

Mohammed, by contrast, was never in Jerusalem. He just dreamed about it. That was enough, though, for a huge majority of the UN’s member states to agree that Jerusalem’s old city must become a Jew-free Muslim enclave. (And of course, as Bethlehem and Nazareth show, once the Muslims take over, the Christians go, too.)

Thanks to the fact that the UN recently accorded a seat in the General Assembly to a representative from the imaginary “State of Palestine,” the UN has voted that Jews must be removed from Old Jerusalem:

Jerusalem’s Old City, in addition to Judea and Samaria, must be Judenrein within a year, according to a Palestinian-drafted resolution, which the U.N. General Assembly passed on Wednesday. The resolution, which passed by a 124-14 margin with 43 abstentions, is meant to give force to a July advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice, which declared Israeli presence to be illegal in any area over the 1949 armistice line. [snip] The resolution calls on the Israel Defense Forces to withdraw completely from Judea and Samaria, eastern Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip within 12 months, which means evacuating all Jewish communities beyond the armistice line, including Jerusalem’s Old City. It also bans arms sales to the IDF of any equipment that would be expected reasonably to be used in the territory over the 1949 lines and calls for a boycott of all products produced by Jews in those areas.

BREAKING 🚨



The UN General Assembly voted in favor of a resolution requiring Israel to withdraw from Judea and Samaria territories and impose sanctions on Israeli officials, along with a weapons embargo.



In favor: 124

Against: 14

Abstention: 43 pic.twitter.com/ecCta0m0ag — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 18, 2024

Germany, the UK, Canada, Italy, Ukraine, and Australia, quislings all, abstained from the vote. The U.S. did vote “no,” but you may have noticed that neither Biden nor Kamala denounced the vote.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is aggressively reaching out to Jewish voters rather than ignoring and abandoning them. He appeared before an enthusiastic audience at the Israeli American Council Summit, during which he promised that he will be the best friend American Jews have ever had—and given his past record (moving the embassy to Jerusalem, keeping funds from Iran, Hamas, and the Palestinian Authority (all genocidally anti-Israel, anti-Christian, and anti-American organizations), and initiating the Abraham Accords), it’s a very believable promise:

Trump: "My promise to Jewish Americans is this: With your vote, I will be your defender, your protector, and I will be the best friend Jewish Americans have ever had in the White House."pic.twitter.com/LribF5cyo4 — Awesome Jew (@JewsAreTheGOAT) September 20, 2024

The UN is a disgusting organization. UNRWA members were part of the attack on October 7 and the subsequent abuse and murder of kidnapped victims after the attack. The UN has expended enormous energy for decades now attacking the world’s only tiny Jewish state while ignoring slaughters around the world, especially when it was Muslims doing the slaughtering.

The only reason I can think of to keep the UN functioning and in New York is to spy on it. Otherwise, America should defund it (we provide the largest share of its operating expenses), hand it an eviction notice for the building in New York, and turn that same building into housing for veterans or something else that is defiantly pro-American.

Meanwhile, I can assure you that Israel is not going anywhere.