Exactly what kind of sociopath is Kamala Harris?

Nobody who supports the Second Amendment missed Kamala Harris’s boast to Oprah that she is a gun owner and plans to shoot anyone who gets into her house. The hypocrisy from a woman who once spoke about entering people’s homes to inspect their weapons and who openly insists that she’ll sign laws to make “assault weapons” illegal was breathtaking. Add in the fact that Kamala’s statement showed real fear that her gun stance isn’t selling in America, and it was an impressive moment. But it was also a sociopathic moment.

Here’s a little walk down memory lane with Kamala’s greatest gun-grabbing hits (and do remember that, by “assault weapons,” she means semi-automatics and long guns):

She didn't say it once, twice or even three times. Kamala practically campaigned on gun confiscation.



Here is a clip of her clearly stating that the "buyback" will be compulsory. https://t.co/VShzBugAmj pic.twitter.com/gmu84g37dd — National Association for Gun Rights (@NatlGunRights) August 2, 2024

Whoa - Kamala promises to take executive action to confiscate firearms the first 100 days of her term



She’s going to seize the guns



Communism is here and it just organized a bloodless coup to push Biden out of the way



pic.twitter.com/ALAX7xvHeb — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 30, 2024

Kamala vows to barge into your home and take your legally owned guns.



This isn’t a rumor. This is from her mouth. pic.twitter.com/MsC5O08bu5 — American Woman 🇺🇸 (@1True_American_) September 18, 2024

Nor are these old statements that no longer represent her current values. Here’s what Kamala promises on her campaign page:

She’ll ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, require universal background checks, and support red flag laws that keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people.

Once again, “assault weapons” is a catch-all leftist term for semi-automatic weapons, especially AR-15s.

Also, how in the world can Kamala or anyone in the government know how many rounds I’ll need in my weapon to keep me and my family safe? I do know that if I wake up to find a couple of large men in my living room who are flying on heavy-duty illegal drugs, I hope that I have more than six rounds.

But here’s what I also hope. I hope that day never happens. One of my greatest fears is that I’ll one day be called upon to use my weapon against another human being. My entire goal is to ensure that I never wake up to find someone in my house in the dark of night, putting me in a position where I have to fire my weapon.

I have an alarm, I have cameras, I have NRA and Gun Owners of America stickers on entrance points, and, on a back window, I have a paper target showing how well the house’s residents can aim a shotgun. My entire house is one giant rattlesnake warning bad guys and gals away lest they get hurt. “Don’t come in. You will be hurt, and I don’t want to hurt you.”

Kamala’s attitude about killing someone is different. It’s—if you’ll pardon me for saying—joyful: “If someone breaks in my house, they’re getting shot. [Cackle, cackle, wave hands around joyfully.]”

In the span of 4 years, Kamala has gone from campaigning on gun confiscation to telling Oprah “if someone breaks into my house, they gettin’ SHOT”



This just shows how strongly the American people reject Kamala’s radicalism



She’s in total pandering mode pic.twitter.com/czR1st11PH — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 20, 2024

What makes a person a sociopath is the absence of a developed core identity. These are hollow people who have goals but have no real self. They’re faking it. They put on personalities, but these aren’t their identities. If you want as good a definition as you’ll find of a sociopath or psychopath, just focus on Dexter, the fictional star of a book and streaming television series (which is playing for free on YouTube right now). I’ve queued up this video for one of Dexter’s descriptions about himself (6:40):

Unlike Dexter, though, Kamala does not fake being a human being very well. That’s why you have all the bizarre accents. Because there’s no “there there,” Kamala puts on fake personas depending on the room around her:

Kamala debuts a Latina accent while speaking at a Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Conference



No matter how bad you expect it to be, I promise you it’s worse pic.twitter.com/lBoQ6xO7QC — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 18, 2024

Omg listen to how Kamala Harris says “64 days” in Detroit vs. how she says it in Pittsburgh just a couple hours apart..



The accent change is insane pic.twitter.com/Gwo1lRnS76 — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) September 2, 2024

Notably, Trump is always Trump wherever he goes—the suit, the tie, the accent...they’re always the same. Sure, he’s an egotist, but he’s definitely not a sociopath.

One of the most telling signs that someone is a sociopath is that they lack empathy. If they have no real self, how can they recognize and value anyone else? Incidentally, Trump, who is not a sociopath, is clearly capable of empathy, and he doesn’t need to show it off:

The one thing I will say about Mr president @realDonaldTrump is he’s family first! he greeted my family like he knew them for years! my daughter you would have thought was his granddaughter l! they talked about her horses he told her a story just a wonderful moment he gave to my… pic.twitter.com/1Ix1Smm3cq — Tyrus (@PlanetTyrus) September 19, 2024

Kamala is the opposite. She knows how to spout empathic words, but actual empathy eludes her. This is part of the reason for her meaningless word salads. They are as meaningless to her as they are to everyone else. This is also why there are no stories about Kamala’s private acts of kindness. Everything is for public consumption.

And of course, because Kamala doesn’t see people as people but merely as useful objects, she can cackle inanely when boasting about her willingness to kill another human being.

Image: X screen grab.