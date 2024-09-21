Kamala Harris gets that coveted IRS endorsement for president

While the Teamsters have decided to withhold a call to vote for Kamala Harris in this election, the tax collectors for the welfare state have put out their enthusiastic endorsement.

According to Media Research Center:

The union that represents the nation’s Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents announced Wednesday that it is endorsing Democrat Kamala Harris for president in this year’s election. Vice President Harris has played a role in “one of the most pro-labor administrations in history,” the National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU) explained in a press release announcing its decision: “The administration also delivered agency budgets that provide federal employees with additional staffing and resources, including significant new investments to rebuild the IRS under the Inflation Reduction Act.” Indeed, the Inflation Reduction Act, for which Harris cast the deciding vote to break a Senate deadlock, boosts the IRS budget by $80 billion, enabling the agency to hire an additional 87,000 employees – while increasing the union’s membership in the process. However, the IRS expansion won’t just increase union membership, it’ll also help the agency to collect an additional $5 trillion of tax increases Harris wants, analysis by Americans for Tax Reform (ATR) finds: “Harris-proposed tax increases will kill jobs in the private sector but create jobs for IRS agents. “Agents certainly appreciate her call to make the IRS even larger and more powerful if she wins the presidency. Agents will be hired and deployed to implement the $5 trillion of tax increases Harris wishes to impose over the next decade.”

Tax collectors like taxes, as it means more money brought in, bigger raises for them (and they are already pulling in six-figure salaries), more bureaucrats, more armed agents, and more money for the union.

They like that Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote in the Inflation Reduction Act, which mandated hiring 87,000 more IRS agents, sold to the public as a bid to go after all those 813 supposedly tax-cheating billionaires in the states. Thus far, they have collected $1.3 billion for that $79.4 billion spent on them in the Inflation Reduction Act which isn't much of a return on that investment.

But they know that a Kamala presidency likes piling more taxes on, meaning, more "business" for the tax collectors.

And what are those 813 supposedly tax-dodging billionaires worth? According to Forbes, they're worth $5.7 trillion, which is just a tad over the $5 trillion Kamala wants to go spending federal cash on. Think she'll get that $5 tril from them? And once she spends the $5 tril, does anyone think she'll stop there?

Actually, she'll go after the smaller fry, the ones who can't afford tax lawyers to shell out. The Inflation Reduction Act after all, which she cast the tie-breaking vote to pass, was all about going after taxes on tips, sticking it to those tax-cheating waitresses for the federal coffers. I wrote about that here.

And aside from shaking cash out of those cheatin' waitresses' pockets, the IRS has gotten pretty politicized since the days of President Obama.

Like Lois Lerner? A Kamala Harris presidency is how you get more Lois Lerners.

The Media Research Center looked into how this IRS agents' union historically likes to donate -- and found that as of the 2022 election, 97% of IRS union donations go to Democrats, amounting to $635,170, so they are not small potatoes to politicians who benefit. Whoever gets that cash makes bank for winning elections.

The bottom line here is that for those who like an empowered and big-dollar IRS and the higher taxes that will come of Kamala's spending programs should by all means vote for Kamala Harris just as the IRS union is doing. Lois Lerner, from her comfy retirement, must be smiling.

For those who don't like higher taxes or more numerous and more powerful tax enforcers, the better bet is Trump.

We are waiting for Harris to crow about winning this coveted endorsement, just as the Teamsters shun her.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License