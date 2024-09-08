There's a reason women have given up on having children

It was a wholly unexpected split-second flash of lightning. Still, it may have illuminated an impenetrable mystery we meet at every turn: How can it possibly be that women are giving up on having children?

Every human is unique. And every human has one and only one mother. So, every mother is the unique mother of each of her children. Every role in every other career or station in life has multiple applicants, but motherhood is unique.

Yes, fathers are unique also, but the relationship of father and child hardly compares to that of mother and child.

So, how can it be that women are abandoning this unique role?

Scott McKay, writing in American Spectator, may have inadvertently revealed the key that unlocks this puzzle.

McKay reports that Yuri Bezmenov, a former Soviet KGB officer who defected to Canada in the late 1970s, described the four stages of a communist takeover of a country as (1) demoralization, (2) destabilization, (3) crisis, and (4) normalization as fully taken over by communist tyrants.

McKay writes that

The first stage, according to Bezmenov, was demoralization. He meant it in two ways: the act of sapping national will by making people depressed and disgusted — which you can see in countless ways from our trash culture to the awful quality of life for American corporate-drone workers and so on — but also, literally de-MORAL-ization, in which a society is taught to ignore the focus on the traditionally important things in life.

There it is! Suddenly, we can see the light. Women are giving up on being mothers because they have become demoralized.

It happened by collapse. Women want to rear their children in a familiar and stable environment that is predictable and similar to the environment in which they were reared. However, in a very short time, America has entered a path of chaos and collapse. What chaos and collapse? Let us count some illustrative examples:

1. The collapse of safe communities (i.e., Antifa, BLM, college anti-Semitism and pro-Hamas demonstrations, and federal government importation of alien criminals to seize US property).

2. The collapse of social order.

3. The collapse of the rule of law.

4. The collapse of Public K-12.

5. The collapse of Higher Ed.

6. The collapse of the family (i.e., transgenderism, homosexuality, abortion, and family wage jobs).

7. The collapse of American military power, readiness, competency, and recruitment.

8. The collapse of free and honest elections.

The effect of all this collapsing has been to sever all the links that connect us with the past, leaving all in the present marooned on an island in time. This isolation affects different people in different ways.

For women, the vessel through the past is connected to the future, so the effect is demoralization and nihilism; that is, a feeling that nothing really matters beyond the personal pleasure of the moment. And because no road in life is more difficult than the role of mother/wife/homemaker, that is the role first jettisoned.

It’s much easier just to get a job, call it a career, and persevere until retirement. No muss, no fuss, no potty training, no parent/teacher conferences, just party and tread water until the lights go out.