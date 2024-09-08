British invasions, then and now

Remember the “British Invasion?” It occurred in the 1960s (and 1970s) when bands like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Who, The Animals, The Kinks, The Hollies, The Moody Blues, Herman's Hermits, Jethro Tull, Pink Floyd, Queen, Led Zeppelin, ELO, Elton John, Spandau Ballet, The Specials, The Police -- and many others — became wildly successful in the United States.

Can you name me a wildly popular British band today? (Okay, other than The Rolling Stones, led by Mick Jagger, aged 81.)

Crickets.

There is a reason for this, albeit a sad one. Britain is spent. Its society is in decay. It has lost its toughness, its confidence, and its creative excellence. A kind of benign snobbery has been replaced by an ennui and world-weariness more suitable to the French.

The notions of free speech and individual rights are in tatters. Britain is the victim of another kind of invasion and is being effectively annexed by mass migration from Muslim lands. The vast majority of these immigrants are unable and unwilling to assimilate to British culture, odd for people fleeing violence and depredation. They are, in fact, demanding that England — and the English — assimilate to them.

Remarkably, many Brits appear willing to do just that.

In which case, music may eventually be banned in (formerly) Jolly Olde England. An England that is undeniably old, but increasingly less jolly.

Tragically, the U.S. (which somehow survived two other British invasions in the distant past), as well as several other Western nations, are following hard on the heels of Britain.

And that should not be music to anyone’s ears.

Image: originalpickaxe, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY 3.0 Deed