Voter roll cleanup shows that the 2020 election was anything but the most secure in history

Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently announced that the Lone Star State’s effort to clean up its voter rolls has resulted in more than 1 million names being removed.

Since Senate Bill 1 was signed into law in 2021, individuals who are noncitizens, have moved to other states, or who have passed away have been removed from the voter rolls.

Indeed, thousands of noncitizens have been removed from the rolls. This, of course, greatly angers Democrats, who fervently believe that non-residents, non-citizens -- and the dead -- should be able to vote. As often as they like.

Abbott released a statement saying, “Election integrity is essential to our democracy. I have signed the strongest election laws in the nation to protect the right to vote and to crackdown on illegal voting. These reforms have led to the removal of over one million ineligible people from our voter rolls in the last three years, including noncitizens, deceased voters, and people who moved to another state.”

Fascist! Hater! Far-right racist! How dare he try to prevent the dead from voting! Is he trying to destroy our democracy?!

A million names came off of one state’s voter rolls? And the 2020 presidential election was determined by as few as 50,000 total votes in just three states?! And Democrats and pundits still claim the election was the most secure in American history?! (Covers mouth, coughs while saying “bull***t!”)

That claim might be slightly more credible if Democrats weren’t “freaking out over Republicans’ efforts to stop illegal aliens from voting,” as The Gateway Pundit recently reported.

Or if Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson hadn’t issued a direct threat to any local election officials who might choose not to certify the upcoming 2024 election results in the event of fraud, saying, “We will come for you.”

Or if states had honored the request of RFK, Jr. to be removed from their ballots. Or if the California Senate hadn’t passed a law banning voter ID in local elections.

Republicans’ pathetically tepid efforts to prevent Democrats from stealing elections in the future apparently haven’t assuaged the fears of Democrats that the Bad Orange Man could somehow win in 2024. Therefore, many are hoping and planning for a quick return of COVID-19 … and especially the accompanying draconian lockdowns and mail-in voting that were the hallmarks of the previous pandemic.

Image: Jo Naylor, via Flickr // CC BY 2.0 Deed