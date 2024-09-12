The media were the debate’s biggest loser

Consider this thought experiment: what could you do if you were never called on anything you said? Simultaneously, your political opponent is mercilessly persecuted at every turn. What could you get away with in that lopsided situation? Would you feel any constraints in making accusations against your opponent, knowing that anything he says will be “fact-checked” and suppressed at your whim? What could you do with that immense power at your fingertips?

That is the scenario we all witnessed with the national socialist media in the presidential debate on Tuesday night. But the DNC’s marketing arm is the biggest loser in this situation, because they’re torching the last shards of credibility they have left, and eventually no one will believe them. They’re down to a dead end of diminishing returns, and when the fascist far left no longer takes them at their word, they will have nowhere else to go.

It also means that we must make the case for a fair debate because there is no point in continuing with the status quo. The situation has become so bad that even a “Democratic strategist” Max Burns writing an opinion piece for MS-DNC inadvertently admitted the following:

What a difference a few months can make. In his first outing against new Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, Trump spent almost the entire evening on the defensive against both Harris and moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis.

Did you catch that? “On the defensive against both Harris and moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis.” Anyone who saw that travesty of journalism could easily pick up on that admission, which wasn’t supposed to be seen outside the lefty luna-sphere. But they are destroying themselves in their headlong quest for power.

The media’s brand is built on trust, and polling shows it’s ebbing to its lowest levels. They tell the lefties what they want to hear as the explanation for the hanging on of that last group of people. But after a while, everyone loses respect for consummate liars, and we are quickly approaching an attitude toward the National Socialist media that was endemic in the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR):

“The rules are simple: they lie to us, we know they're lying, they know we know they're lying, but they keep lying to us, and we keep pretending to believe them.”

― Elena Gorokhova, A Mountain of Crumbs

In the long run, no one ever believes or respects a liar, even if the two are on the same side. The national socialist media now have the shame of a traitor to the truth, and they can’t suddenly turn around and claim that they’ve come clean, because they are liars.

Then there was the fire hose of falsehoods that we were inundated with from Comrade Kamala. The Federalist attempted the herculean task of getting a handle on some of the biggest falsehoods, with an article entitled “25 Lies Kamala Harris Told In Her Debate Against Trump.” Space limits the number of examples they had, and of course, this wasn’t a comprehensive list. Because when it comes to lying lefties or lefty liars, we can refer to a couple of dishonorable mentions.

With help from left-wing activists masquerading as debate moderators, Harris whitewashed her extreme record, lied about Trump’s policy positions, and more. ... 4. Jan. 6 Harris contended that the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol was the “worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.” Contrary to Harris’ claim, the J6 events did not put American self-governance in jeopardy, nor did it expose Americans to risks like those experienced during World War I, the Japanese attacks on Pearl Harbor, or World War II, to name a few. ... 16. ‘Fine People’ Hoax Harris repeated the debunked lie that Trump praised white supremacists marching in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 when he said there were “fine people on both sides.” This is false, as Trump was referring to both sides of the debate on whether to allow historic monuments to remain standing. ... 22. Gun Confiscation Harris claimed that she doesn’t support mandatory gun confiscation. That is false. She has openly expressed support for such a policy.

This one is also particularly egregious, considering her “issues.” Comrade Kamala’s specifically called for unconstitutional “red flag” gun confiscation orders, universal background checks to facilitate gun confiscation, and a ban on undefined “assault weapons” — which results in, you guessed it, gun confiscation.

This is just another case where lefties play fast and loose with the language, taking a page from 1984, using the phrases “red flag” laws, assault weapon bans, mandatory gun buybacks instead of the C-word, and voilà: Comrade Kamala can pretend she and the National Socialist Democratic Authoritarian Party aren’t specifically for “gun confiscation,” even though she is like every other budding dictator on the planet.

So, whereas one side can lie with impunity, the other is mercilessly persecuted at every turn, to the point that “Trump spent almost the entire evening on the defensive against both Harris and moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis.”

Remember that debate “moderator” David Muir hosts a pro-Harris, left-wing newscast with a 100% score for Comrade Kamala:

MRC analysts reviewed all 100 campaign stories that aired on ABC’s World News Tonight from the day Harris entered the race (July 21) through September 6, including weekends. Our analysts found 25 clearly positive statements about Harris from reporters, anchors, voters or other non-partisan sources, with zero negative statements — none. That computes to a gravity-defying 100% positive spin score for the Vice President. As for Trump, our analysts found just five clearly positive comments, vs. 66 negative statements, for a dismal 7 percent positive (93% negative) spin score.

Megyn Kelly responded to all of this (language warning) in a video. This was an ambush, pure and simple, and given the circumstances, Trump did a great job last night. But given what we know, it was a mistake ever to trust the national socialist media.

If there is another “debate” — and we’re using that term loosely — the pro-freedom community must insist that we pick one of the moderators so that it’s fair. Anti-liberty leftists should agree, since that seems to be one of their “values.”

A fair debate is the only proper way to understand the issues and the candidates. The fact that the lefties eschew this should speak volumes. Although they project on steroids, they are the ones that have their sole focus on attaining power over the people.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

