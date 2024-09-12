Open gates and bad outcomes

The Grapes of Wrath, John Steinbeck’s novel about The Great Depression, offers many valuable lessons. One shows up early in the novel as Tom Joad, the main character, returns to his family home after his release from prison. He and former preacher Jim Casy approach the deserted shell of his childhood home.

“Doorstep’s here,” he said. “But they’re gone or Ma’s dead.” He pointed to the low gate across the front door. “If Ma is anywhere about, that gate’d be shut and hooked. That’s one thing she always done -- seen that gate was shut.” His eyes were warm. “Ever since the pig got into in over to Jacobs and et the baby. Milly Jacobs was just out in the barn. She come in while the pig was still eating it. Well, Milly Jacobs was in a family way, an’ she went ravin’. Never did get over it. Touched ever since. But Ma took a lesson from it. She never lef’ that pig gate open ‘less she was in the house herself. Never did forget.”

How do you push the story of Mill Jacobs out of your mind? Would you ever again leave a gate open?

In last night’s debate, former President Trump accused Kamala Harris and Joe Biden of leaving the gate of our southern border open for almost four years. Trump estimates that over 20 million illegal invaders have come into America because of their negligence.

Unlike Milly Jacobs, Harris and Biden left the gate open intentionally. They are cynically hoping that the rest of us will grant these invaders a path to citizenship. They reason that these “invaders who become citizens” will reward the Democrats for their collusion in the invasion.

Are we going to reward the people who left the gate open? Are we going to reward the people who have made our national elections such a vulnerable mess?

Isn’t there a legend that elephants have long memories? Perhaps the Democrats, who only hold Republicans accountable for misdeeds, will be held accountable this coming November 5th.

Others have warned us about what the Democrats are trying to do with our electorate, but no one has been louder or more consistent about this than Donald Trump. His attention to this invasion got him elected as President in 2016. Hell hath no fury like the wrath of the Democrats. Trump bears scars, visible and invisible, showing their determination to take him out of this election. When he points out what they are doing, they call him crazy and unfit.

On November 5th, we get our chance to say who is crazy and who is unfit. I suspect Ma would vote for Trump and call the Democrats crazy and unfit.

Image by AI.

Ned Cosby, a frequent contributor to American Thinker, is a former pastor, veteran Coast Guard officer, and a retired English high school teacher. His novel OUTCRY is a love story exposing the refusal of Christian leaders to report and discipline clergy who sexually abuse our young people. This work of fiction addresses crimes that are all too real. Cosby has also written RECOLLECTIONS FROM MY FATHER’S HOUSE, tracing his own odyssey from 1954 to the present. For more info, visit Ned Cosby.