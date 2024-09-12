Texas Democrat demonstrates her pot-smoking skills in campaign video on social media

What is it about Democrats and their urge to perform disgusting acts in public?

We had Katie Hill the "throuples" enthusiast. We had the Rhode Island twerker. We had the one in Virginia who had sex on the Internet with her husband for "tips."

Now we've got the pot smoker, a Texas Democrat candidate for state legislature named Sally Duval who demonstrates getting high for all the kiddies watching in her video ads as she runs for the statehouse job.

My name is Sally Duval, and I’m running for Texas House of Representatives, and it’s HIGH time for a change. If you agree that we need leaders who will ensure that Texans have access to safe, tested marijuana products, chip in today: https://t.co/r25fbUhVIA pic.twitter.com/xFeYVBNELg — Sally Duval for TX House Dist 73 (@SallyForTexas) September 9, 2024

According to the Daily Mail:

Democrat House of Representatives Texascandidate Sally Duval released a new ad that shows her smoking weed to boast her marijuana reform platform. Duval - who is running for state house district 73 - shared the ad on X on Monday with the caption: 'it's HIGH time for a change.' The video started with candidate sitting on a patio as she lit up a joint and slammed current policies that put police in charge of marijuana regulation. 'You might already know what's in this, but do you know who has no idea and no way to test it? Law enforcement,' Duval said. 'They arrest people every day for marijuana possession, but they don't have the funding to test if it's illegal marijuana or a federally legal hemp product.'

I don't recall anti-Prohibitionists demonstrating their positions in 1920s campaign ads by swigging from booze bottles.

But this one has to "demonstrate" her pot smoking skills to promote her position. Like the twerker, she wanted that out there. The others were just surprised that it got out there after they put it out there, but this is a deliberate act, and not just a deliberate act, but an actual promotion of the product to any kid who might be watching. Most people don't read the printed stuff about the cause she's endorsing, they just take in her demonstration of toking up and approve.

It's disgusting. Promoting pot-smoking on a public forum that children can see is arguably child abuse, given the deleterious health effects of pot-smoking on children and young adults.

According to Alex Berenson's Simon & Schuster page, which features his book called "Tell Your Children: The Truth about Marijuana, Mental Illness, and Violence":

In “a brilliant antidote to all the…false narratives about pot” (American Thinker), an award-winning author and former New York Times reporter reveals the link between teenage marijuana use and mental illness, and a hidden epidemic of violence caused by the drug—facts the media have ignored as the United States rushes to legalize cannabis.



Recreational marijuana is now legal in nine states. Advocates argue cannabis can help everyone from veterans to cancer sufferers. But legalization has been built on myths—that marijuana arrests fill prisons; that most doctors want to use cannabis as medicine; that it can somehow stem the opiate epidemic; that it is beneficial for mental health. In this meticulously reported book, Alex Berenson, a former New York Times reporter, explodes those myths, explaining that almost no one is in prison for marijuana; a tiny fraction of doctors write most authorizations for medical marijuana, mostly for people who have already used; and marijuana use is linked to opiate and cocaine use. Most of all, THC—the chemical in marijuana responsible for the drug’s high—can cause psychotic episodes.

Well, yeah. Nice to see that they cited American Thinker, too (and cripes, it was me who wrote it!)

What highlights is ever lowering standards from the Democrat side of the aisle and a tendency to not just engage in what used to be called a "vice" but to shove it in our faces.

After all, there are decent people on both the right and left who favor marijuana legalization. But like sex and drinking, they don't do it in public.

This character does it in public. And in an era where the effects of open-air drug abuse in public has made many cities living hellholes, that seems to be a pretty unwise approach.

But for Democrats, this is a new normal, and a celebratory one, too.

District 73 in Texas is, according to the Ballotpedia maps, located southwest of Austin and north of New Braunfels, possibly including the north part of that city. It seems to be far enough away from Austin to be represented by a Republican.

The pot smoking ad from the challenging Democrat seems to be to appeal to the spreading of Austin's mentality to the suburbs, and if so, would amount to a pander.

Well, it may well be that, but it also seems to be a dumb idea, given the ruin from open-air drug use seen in Austin.

Pothead places always go back to being non-pothead places eventually, based on all the bums and addicts covering the streets, whether it's Alaska or Zurich.

This doltish Democrat's ad promoting more of it is supremely bad judgment, not just in ramming this behavior as acceptable where kids can see it, but probably the mood of the country, too.

But it never stops them from doing disgusting things in public, does it?

