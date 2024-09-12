The American Horatius

Donald Trump has been in America’s headlights for decades. By now, we know he’s impulsive, brash, boastful, proud, successful, charismatic, irreverent, and retaliatory. We also know he’s foresightful, confident, bright, obstinate, entertaining, self-assertive, tenacious, and independent. This admixture of characteristics couldn’t be more useful in our zeitgeist.

What isn’t Trump? He isn’t a utopian. He isn’t anti-Caucasian. He isn’t a secularist. He isn’t unpatriotic. He isn’t anti-populist. He isn’t a globalist. He isn’t a socialist. He isn’t an ideologue. He isn’t anti-tradition. He isn’t anti-police. He isn’t anti-family. He isn’t anti-nation-state. He isn’t a progressive. He isn’t a deep-statist. He isn’t anti-heteronormative. He isn’t an insurrectionist. He isn’t a vegetarian. And he isn’t perfect.

Trump’s natural metapolitical vibe is a spanner in the works of the administrative state, that oligarchy of scalawag bureaucrats and experts who believe themselves entitled to play with America’s past, present, and future. Trump is a force unto himself, and for that, the left and their media allies ceaselessly malign him, claiming he’s a demagogue, an authoritarian, a threat to democracy. Humbug! There’s no greater threat to America than progressive Democrats and their “transformative” ideology.

Trump represents a nascent centripetal power engaged in the necessary and long overdue contraction of leftist ideologies and programs. He possesses an authentic ineluctable resistance to prevailing postmodern delusions. Such a person cannot avoid becoming the bête noire, the Nosferatu of the American left.

The first Trump interregnum terrified liberal Democrats because it exposed them for the “soft totalitarians” they’d become. The revival of patriotism Trump inspired was a rebuff to the statist machinations of the liberal Washington bureaucracy and their media propagandists. The conspicuous and repeated display of populist sentiment for a return to constitutional republican governance as opposed to continuing with coercive progressive diktats was a threat to America’s liberal hegemony. The incarceration of the madcap January 6 sans-culottes, many for simple trespass, but described by Attorney General Garland as “domestic terrorists,” is proof that liberals remain threatened by Trump’s political appeal. A second Trump presidency is again the interregnum our ailing democracy needs as it recovers and becomes once more the constitutional republic it was always meant to be.

The debate on June 27 showed the world that Joe Biden was not in any condition to be President for another four-year term and that for him to persist in campaigning for re-election was arrogance on stilts. But like the assassination attempt on Trump a few weeks later, it was also providential.

Since the 1960s liberals have had a free hand to “reconstruct” America with all manner of so-called human rights and social justice programs. Today, Americans are saying, Enough! The left’s social engineering projects must be reappraised and, where necessary, dismantled. Too much freedom and liberty has been ceded to these utopian projects. The war against prejudice and discrimination has transmuted into a war opposed to liberty and Americans’ freedom of action and thought.

The constellation of personalities aligning with Trump, which began with his choice of J.D. Vance for vice president and now includes Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and politically experienced Tulsi Gabbard, indicates that this election, to the contrary of what some pundits believe, is about not just issues, but also intangibles.

The defection of Kennedy from the Democrat party is an intangible. Tulsi Gabbard’s independence of mind and her potential influence on a Trump administration are intangibles. The aura that accompanies Tim Walz, who as governor let Minneapolis burn and supports radical medical treatment on gender-dysphoric children, is an intangibles. Kamala Harris’s failure to control the southern border and her advocacy for the Minnesota Freedom Fund that bailed out criminals during the 2020 riots are intangibles. The barratry leveled at Trump and his brush with death are intangibles. The chumbolones, bien-pensants, and spiteful mutants who vote for people like the congenitally ungrateful Congresswoman Ilhan Omar are intangibles. The loss of trust in our national media is an intangible. Slandering white Americans as racists is an intangible. Expecting Americans to kowtow to DIE is an intangible. Imagining the nation as a hotel rather than a homeland is an intangible.

Americans understand that this election is perhaps the most important election of their lifetime. They know that our nation hasn’t been this polarized since just prior to the War of Secession. They realize that this election is about the present and future viability of the United States. It’s about containing and altering the powerful forces of fragmentation Democrats, and to a lesser degree Republicans, have unleashed upon America and will continue to unleash if not defeated by a Trump-Vance victory in November.

PS: I heard part of the debate between Trump and Harris, and I’ll admit that Madame held her own. However, she would now be wise to take the advice of an old Japanese adage: “After victory, tighten your helmet!” This election, dear Madame, isn’t about who wins a debate, but about who has the minerals to run our great nation and, more importantly, who has Heaven’s mandate.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.