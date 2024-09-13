Hey! Mr. ABC Man, sing you’re sorry for me

The ball is in ABC's court, as they say. Wonder if management understands just what this travesty of ambushing Trump turned out to be?

For the record, I've watched every one of these debates going back to 1976. I never spent any time talking about the moderators except for that Candy Crowley moment in 2012. As I recall, many journalists were critical of Miss Crowley because she stepped over the line.

Enter ABC and the ambush of Trump. It was not fun, but Trump will have the last laugh. The loser here was ABC, as Emily Jashinsky writes:

There were two losers last night: Trump and ABC News. Because the former president avoided an outright disaster, it’s likely ABC will suffer much more in the long run.

Well, I don't agree about Trump losing, although he could have been better or seized on the opportunities rather than talk about crowd size or Haitians eating dogs. He pitched a quality start but I expected better. Nevertheless, he ended the night well, especially in contrast to VP Harris not answering any issue in detail.

As for ABC, the loss was complete. I don't know why any Republican except Chris Christie wants to spend Sunday mornings talking on their shows. The bias was so obvious that a backlash is due and necessary.

Force ABC to admit that it was an ambush, not a debate and make a few personnel changes. Otherwise, don’t look for a job at ABC if you want to work on a future presidential debate. It ain’t happening unless Mr. ABC apologizes to the public.

Image: ABC