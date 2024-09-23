That darn Israel!

The media repeats the talking point that humans and our use of natural resources causes warming without any data to show that it’s true.

Yet, when the Biden-Harris administration builds up the war chest of Iran, and wars and terrorism subsequently skyrocket, they can’t seem to spot the correlation. We are falsely told how great it is that the adults are back running the show.

According to this piece at the WaPo, Israel is blocking the brilliant Biden administration from preventing a wider war. Somehow it is not Iran and the terrorists fault.

Israel’s clash with Hezbollah strains U.S. effort to prevent wider war The deadly explosion of pagers and walkie-talkies across Lebanon this week dealt another blow to President Joe Biden’s beleaguered efforts to reduce tensions in the Middle East, even as his top diplomats were present in the region reciting calls for calm.

The poor, “beleaguered” Biden administration has been working its tail off trying to get Israel to cave to a ceasefire as it is attacked from all sides by Iranian-supported terrorists—heaven forbid that Israel respond to terrorism by destroying groups who pledge death to Israel!

Why don’t we play a little game here?

Let’s say that Iran, which pledges death to both the U.S. and Israel, decides to fund bases in Canada and Mexico that are filled with terrorists like Hamas and Hezbollah. Let’s say that they start attacking and killing Americans from the north and south.

Should the U.S. response be de-escalation? Should we be obligated to sit down and negotiate a ceasefire with the terrorists? Should we ignore the reality that Iran is funding them? Should we forgo economic sanctions and allow them to continue to build their war chest by selling oil to China and elsewhere? That is what Biden, Harris, and much of the world is telling Israel to do while they are under constant attack.

Or should we obliterate them, and cut off the cash flow to Iran, which funds these escapades. That is what President Trump would do, because that’s how he kept peace in the Middle East while he was in office.

We know what Obama-Biden did while they were in office. They spent a lot of time working to help Iran improve its finances because somehow, they trusted these tyrants.

We know what Obama-Biden did while Hezbollah was making a billion dollars a year running drugs—Obama obstructed justice by dictatorially ordering the Justice Department to let these dangerous criminals roam free and terrorize the U.S. and the world:

In its determination to secure a nuclear deal with Iran, the Obama administration derailed an ambitious law enforcement campaign targeting drug trafficking by the Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah, even as it was funneling cocaine into the United States[.]

Did that appeasement make the world more or less safe? The answer is clear.

How many people have died from drugs or terrorism due to Obama’s desire to work with Iran?

How many people at the Justice Department are culpable because they kept their mouth shut and didn’t care about what was right? Were they more concerned about keeping their jobs than they were about protecting America?

How many of the 700 intelligence officers who are supporting Kamala Harris knew that Obama endangered America and the world?

Harris, Pelosi, Schumer, and Garland should be asked why it was O.K. for Obama to allow dangerous terrorists to roam the streets dealing drugs, since they say that no one is above the law? Why do people posing as journalists pretend that no one is above the law and that the Justice department under Democrats is not politicized?

The Biden-Harris administration has only made things worse in the Middle East as it has built up Iran and lectured Israel:

The US is more hands-off than usual in the Middle East. It fears making things worse The Biden administration is taking a more hands-off approach than usual during a week of dramatic escalation between Israel and Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, with top U.S. officials holding back from full-on crisis diplomacy for fear of making matters worse.

Last week, Trump said Harris hates Jews, so the Democrat campaign workers at ABC trotted out Tim Walz, a Jew, to refute the charge. His response was to repeat the known lie about what Trump said at Charlottesville, and to claim without evidence, that Trump has repeatedly made antisemitic comments. Of course, the only example he gave was a debunked lie, and ABC didn’t correct him because the destruction of Trump, not truth, is their goal.

Maybe ABC should have asked why Kamala repeatedly asks Israel to step back and why the Biden-Harris administration, along with the Obama-Biden administration, has worked so hard to build up the finances of Iran that funds the terrorists who seek death to Israel?

If ABC were an honest media outlet instead of a political arm of the Democrat party, it would have pointed out to Walz that…

Trump was the president who kept the promise to move the embassy to Jerusalem, unlike previous presidents who made the same promise but didn’t fulfill it;

Trump has a son-in-law and daughter who are Jewish;

Trump, with the great help of his son-in-law, secured the Abraham peace accords, which were making Israel and the Mideast safer;

Trump was cutting off Iran from resources which made the World, Israel, the U.S., and the Mideast safer.

In 1995, Trump opened up his private club in Palm Beach to Jews and blacks, which is something other clubs weren’t doing:

Trump used Mar-a-Lago as a private residence until 1995, when he turned it into a private club, open to anyone who could afford the $100,000 initiation fee. That made his club different from other Palm Beach clubs (only one was open to Jews). Trump’s club was the first to accept African Americans and openly gay couples, according to the Washington Post.

(Those are not the acts of someone who is a racist or antisemite.)

Shouldn’t the public be told the truth before they elect a dangerous, incompetent person like Harris?

Sadly, most of the media haven’t cared about the truth for a long time.

