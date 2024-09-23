Chicago public school teachers directed to pass illegal alien children, even when they fail

When I saw this article, I thought how great this was for America:

Chicago Schools Tell Teachers to Pass Migrant Students Regardless of Performance A new report revealed that illegal immigrant children are receiving special treatment over U.S. citizen students in several schools within the district. WGN News reporter Sylvia Snowden said she spoke with multiple Chicago Public School teachers who admitted to passing illegal immigrant students after being instructed to give them a ‘passing grade,’ even if that meant deliberately falsifying grades.

We are constantly told by the media, other Democrats, many economists, and businessmen about how great it is that migrants are coming into the country to take the jobs that Americans won’t do, and to fulfill needs for high-skilled jobs.

But if teachers are told to pass migrants, no matter how poorly they do, how can we believe that migrants are good for America? If they don’t learn to read, speak English, or do math, what economic value can they possibly bring? It looks like Democrats don’t care if these people end up being dependent upon the government, which Democrats see as a permanent voting base.

Passing migrants despite lack of performance is no different than the way Chicago schools treat all their students. After thirteen years of public education, only about 25% can read, and only 18% can do math at grade-level. This also leads to generational poverty and dependence on the government, instead of utilizing capitalism and education to give poor children the opportunity to move up. From an Illinois Policy report:

About three-quarters of Chicago Public Schools students cannot read at grade level on the Illinois Assessment of Readiness in 2023. Nearly 83% did not meet proficiency in math.

It is no surprise that kids who are so poorly educated when they graduate from high school have trouble achieving good results. From the Chicago Sun-Times:

The 4 years fallacy’: CPS students struggle to graduate from college in less than 6 years, UChicago study says Just 30% of Chicago Public Schools grads in the study who immediately went to bachelor’s degree-granting universities graduated in four years.

And what do Chicago teachers demand for these pathetic results? $50 billion dollars more.

And what are some of the things they need the money for? Well, abortions and migrants:

According to the document, CTU plans to demand an additional $50 billion in contract negotiations. That’s an additional $50 billion. These funds – to be extorted from already stretched taxpayers – will cover large annualized pay increases for staff, fully fund abortions for members, provide new services and accommodations for migrants, and more LGBT requirements for classrooms. Even as taxpayers tried to pick their collective jaws off the floor, the union’s boss referred to the brazen leftist shakedown as being ‘transformative.’ Consider this opportunity for transformation: 80% of 8th graders in union-controlled Chicago schools are not proficient readers. This shameful reality is not of interest to the union. They don’t care about failing the children whose parents pay for the public schools. Johnny might not be able to read, but it’s time for his parents to pay up to make sure migrants are accommodated. ‘The union also wants more taxpayer funds to go to migrants in its far-reaching plan – earmarking $2,000 to be given to each migrant to help with academics, transportation and mental health counseling. The union additionally wants each of the 646 public schools to have a ‘newcomer liaison’ for new students as well as migrant students and unused school facilities to be converted into housing for migrants.’

And what do Democrats, who have super majorities in both state chambers along with controlling all state offices and Chicago, do when the results are so poor? They remove school choice for poor children, including minorities, because they don’t care about education:

Even as more Americans hunger for educational freedom, school choice is about the only thing that Illinois’ Democratic governor J. B. Pritzker won’t throw money at. After initially feigning support for the Invest in Kids program, Pritzker refused to lift a finger this past week when Democrats in Springfield axed it from the state budget. Launched six years ago at the behest of Republican governor Bruce Rauner, the program allowed private citizens and businesses to receive a 75 percent income-tax credit for donating to a state scholarship fund. It resulted in thousands of Illinois students attending private schools, including more than 9,600 students served this year and more than 20,000 others on a waitlist.

Isn’t it time for people posing as journalists and other Democrats to stop lying to the public saying they care about children, when results clearly don’t matter?

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.