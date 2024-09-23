“You come and go, you come and go….” As the essence of the Kamala Harris campaign emerges more clearly, it probably needs an appropriate theme song. If so, “Kamala Chameleon” would be an apt choice.

A chameleon is a reptile, a lying lizard noted especially for constantly changing its colors to match the background circumstances in which it finds itself. For example, if it is among a lot of Greens, it might declare it is absolutely against fracking, but when the political opportunity makes brown Pennsylvania of critical importance, it may shadily shift its shade to announce that fracking is just fine. When it is operating as Joe Biden’s Border Czar, it may constantly claim that the border is secure and that the wall should not be built, even where the materials are already stockpiled. Yet when again the political background shifts, the Kamala Chameleon may suddenly declare the wall should be finished.

In short, the chameleon cannot be trusted. It is the master of deceptive practices. It is capable of assuring the nation for nearly four years that Biden’s mind has not been at all compromised, that as the last person in the room, she knows firsthand he is still sharp as a tack. Yet when the opposite becomes too obvious to deny any longer, she has no problem joining the coup to toss him unceremoniously aside.

If a chameleon could speak, it might assert that even amongst all its shady shifts of shade, its values never change. There is one singular value for which such a claim is actually true: its notorious value of changing colors in order to hide its true nature. Camouflage is its one true value.

A chameleon is a natural phony. It cannot change that fact any more than a leopard can change its spots. The only thing authentic about its nature is hiding in plain sight, so that its true self will not be discovered. Hopefully enough of the American people can discern that fact despite, or because of, all the attempts to disguise it.

A zoologist would never elect a chameleon to high office, and the American people should not elect the camouflage Kamala Chameleon either.

