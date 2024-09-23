Sherrod Brown campaign markets longtime Democrat voters as disenfranchised ‘Republicans’

Another Democrat campaign built on lies? Color me shocked.

According to Joseph Simonson’s new piece at The Washington Free Beacon, Sherrod Brown, the Democrat candidate for a senate seat in Ohio, recently released a campaign ad featuring (ostensibly) disenfranchised Republicans, “conservatives” so turned off by the “extremeness” of President Trump and his agenda to secure the border, restore law and order, and limit abortion to the second trimester (not exactly an “abortion ban” now is it?), that they’re going across the aisle.

But funny enough, at least one of the featured “Republicans” isn’t actually who he claims to be; “Republican” voter David Vaziri has a long history of supporting Democrats, along with his wife Kelly, who is also featured in the ad. Here’s what Simonson writes:

The two are registered Democrats with a history of supporting Brown and his partymates. Kelly Vaziri has donated more than $10,000 to Brown since 2017, public financial records show. Both Vaziris also voted in the 2022 Ohio Democratic primaries, when Brown wasn’t on the ballot, according to voting records. The two went on to host a fundraiser that year for then-Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley. Kelly posted an ActBlue link on her Facebook page, asking her friends to ‘consider donating to this historic campaign.’

As Simonson also notes, Brown voted with Joe Biden a whopping ninety-eight percent of the time, but Ohio is Trump country (he easily took the state in 2016 and 2020) so naturally, the ad aims to convey a very moderate, middle America demographic—hence the “Republican” crossovers.

But, what kind of average Republican has $10,000 to drop into a single Democrat campaign?

What kind of average Republican votes in Democrat primaries, even when the outlier who supposedly brought them over (Brown) isn’t on the ballot?

What kind of average Republican hosts fundraisers for Democrat gubernatorial candidates, and posts ActBlue links to their social media pages?

What kind of average Republican has a child who starts a “woman-owned” business hawking Biden merch, then donates the proceeds to the Biden campaign all to defeat Trump? (The Vaziris’ daughter did exactly that.) As Kelly Vaziri said, she’d “seen enough” MAGA hats.

These people sound like (and look like) operatives, not organic Republican defectors.

Again, this is just one more Democrat campaign built on lies.

Barack Obama’s campaign was built on lies about his personal life (go look up Larry Sinclair), his personal (Marxian) beliefs, and… his birthplace?

Biden’s 2020 campaign was built on lies about Hunter’s role in political dealings, his cognitive function, and his obvious corruption.

Harris’s campaign is endless lies, from what she’s said about fracking to her stance on using tax dollars to fund illegal aliens’ medical “transitions,” from her recitation of debunked narratives like “very fine people” to her “I’m a gun owner and anyone who comes into my house is getting shot” charade.

What’s so ironic is that any conservative voter who is voting for Trump (like myself), who sincerely believes in the limited government principles of our founding (like myself), is actually voting Democrat this year, because Trump is a normal Democrat… albeit from 20 years ago.

Image: Marc Nozell, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr, unedited.