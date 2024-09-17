No, Ohio Haitians are not legal

Interesting how hard Kamala and Joe supported vicious race hoaxes, like the Jussie Smollet fiasco, yet they paid no political price for it. Certainly, the media was happy to cover for them.

Yet, Trump and Vance have rightfully highlighted the genuine mess Biden and Harris have made in the small town of Springfield, Ohio, but are treated as if it was all made up. Citizens there have been overrun by 20,000 or more recent Haitian arrivals. Almost none of them can safely drive an automobile, so we get events like the recent school bus manslaughter. The place does not have the jobs or resources to support such people, few of whom speak English or have any kind of education.

Townsfolk are reporting Haitians taking waterfowl from the local parks, missing pets, and now there is a viral video of some kind of animals (chickens? cats?) being grilled in the Dayton backyard of some African migrants.

The Ohio governor, a smarmy Kasich-type, Mike DeWine, has been at pains to say there is nothing to see here. Apparently, police in Springfield and Dayton just dismissed all reports, did nothing and are now content to say “case closed.” DeWine is however, sending in state troopers and millions in emergency aid.

What took so long? And by the way, his insistence, along with the liberal media, that the Haitians are there legally, is simply untrue. That is like saying someone on trial for murder has been exonerated, simply because they are out on bail.

The Ohio Haitians are here under two programs, neither of which they qualify for, but of course, that has not stopped Biden, Harris, and Mayorkas. The first program being legally misused is called Temporary Protected Status (TPS). Sec. Mayorkas announced this summer a whopping 300,000 illegal Haitian illegal immigrants, no matter how they got here, can apply for TPS status because there were rains and mudslides or something back in Haiti. Hmm, tropical island and rain/mudslides -- kind of goes with the territory. TPS was intended only for people here legally, whose return was delayed, if their homeland had suffered some unique disaster. Today, Democrats routinely use this law to import all manner of Third-World freeloaders.

Back in 2017, Pres. Trump tried to stop this, pointing out about 400,000 illegals had been enjoying “temporary” status for an average of 20 years. The ACLU tied them up in court, then Biden reversed the order and gave up on the lawsuits.

The other program Biden and Harris misuse is even worse -- urgent humanitarian parole. Under this provision, people who are otherwise inadmissible may come to the United States for critical medical care, to attend a sick relative, to donate an organ, or unfortunately, for a few more vague but important reasons. Again, Mayorkas tortured the language of this statute to fly in at least 400,000 illegals the last two years, maybe more. Texas and several states are suing to stop this but the case is only in its early stages on appeal.

The only way America’s illegal immigration disaster gets fixed, is if Pres. Trump wins in November. He can simply close the border and end Team Biden’s hocus-pocus to turn millions of illegals residing here into a forever limbo-status.

I hope he also carries through on his threats to use the justice system against Biden people who have broken the law, and not let them off the hook, as Republicans normally do. He can start with Mayorkas. The new administration will have access to all his records, emails, et cetera; along with the legal memos and advice his subordinates have sent him explaining how to subvert the functions of his agencies. I suspect there is more than enough material there to prove contempt of Congress, obstruction and conspiracy.

Frank Friday is an attorney in Louisville, KY.

Image: Department of Homeland Security