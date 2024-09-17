The second assassination attempt was not 'apparent'

Everywhere I look for news updates on the Trump assassination attempt I’m confronted by the word “apparent.” Headlines all over legacy media (my browser’s cache was chockful of them) disseminate variations of “Trump’s apparent assassination attempt…” Up until at least 0930 PST, the day after.

My goodness, the would-be assassin is a Dem donkey’s ass-assin, without the wit to repugn the verbal violence from Dem asses against President Trump. That’s apparent, but his acting out is manifest.

The ass-assin wasn’t out there shooting birdies with his AK-47 from the out-of-bounds rough on the golf course. There was nothing “apparent” about it -- his intentions (corroborated by his social media profile) were bleedin’ obvious.

Admittedly, we don’t want journalists condemning someone as guilty before their due process in a court of law. That’s why they engage in verbal gymnastics to insist a perpetrator is “alleged” to have committed a crime, even if caught on video committing it. Ultimately, for our own sake, even the lowest lowlifes roaming amongst us receive “innocent until proven” protections. Perhaps that makes their eventual conviction even more compelling and convincing.

But the “alleged” word usage is distinct from today’s MSM applications of “apparent.” While the suspect needs to be proven guilty in accord with centuries of Western jurisprudence (for our sake more than his), that doesn’t mean the underlying crime was “apparent.”

Nope, the evidence is evident. Imagine if the lunatic had some political figure other than Trump in his sights -- the MSM would be going apoplectic. All else being equal, including all the evidence, they’d describe the assassination attempt as a horrific attack on “democracy.” It wouldn’t be “apparent,” but irrefutable. Jeffries and Schumer would already be introducing gun-ban bills. Nancy would put up more fences… somewhere. There’d be hearings, inquisitions, and political posturing.

Here’s what’s apparent: pure providence (manifested in the personages of an alert Secret Service agent and bystander) protected Trump, and helped catch his “alleged” ass-ailant. Given the overwhelming empirical evidence, the truth seems to be dying once again in the dank crypts of the MSM. The “alleged” journalists are ass-aulting our democracy -- that’s what is apparent.

