In bits and pieces, the Swamp moves to elect Harris.

There is much currency in the Biden-Harris federally coordinated effort to swing the upcoming election; here are a few standouts:

Federal Communications Commission helps corner the 2024 election radio market for Harris.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) seemingly approved a deal that would “fast-track” left-wing billionaire George Soros’s acquisition of more than 200 Audacy radio stations across America, irking two Republican commissioners who “objected.”

The New York Post first reported that the FCC last week “adopted an order to approve Soros’ purchase of more than 200 radio stations in 40 markets just weeks before the presidential election,” potentially allowing the far-left kingmaker to reach more than 165 million Americans at a critical time.

“The FCC decision to fast-track his deal is the first time in modern history such a deal has been approved by the full Commission without first running the national security review process—a process that could take up to a year or more,” Post reporter Lydia Moynihan wrote.

The Secret Service backs Biden-Harris for the Wisconsin vote.

“Whistleblower: Secret Service told Trump campaign it could not secure potential rally in Wisconsin” read a headline from Lindsey McPherson at The Washington Times. Here’s what else McPherson reported:

The Secret Service allegedly told former President Donald Trump’s team that it did not have sufficient assets to secure a rally the campaign wanted to hold in Wisconsin, according to a new whistleblower account.

Missouri’s own Senator Josh Hawley is fighting for answers, penning a letter to Kimberly Cheatle’s temporary replacement Ronald Rowe, detailed the whistleblower’s allegations which “effectively forced the Trump campaign to cancel an upcoming event in Wisconsin,” as the agency ostensibly lacked the resources and manpower. Also, from McPherson:

‘Other whistleblowers with knowledge of Secret Service planning protocols allege that failure to provide protection for a major public event is highly unusual and that a sitting president would never be denied resources in this way,’ Mr. Hawley said.

By hook or crook: Multiple assassination attempts, none clarified.

From Fox News:

Michigan voters slam Democrats’ ‘toxic’ rhetoric after latest assassination attempt Trump supporters in Flint, Michigan blamed Democratic rhetoric about former President Donald Trump for the latest attempt on his life.

Years of “Trump is literally Hitler” from the media establishment, the Democrat party, and it’s voters will make mentally disturbed people even crazier.

Swamp “shutdown” congressional boogie man wins... again... as the U.S. House pulls the SAVE ACT—to stop 2024 illegal voting—to fund the very important swamp... again.

From NBC News:

The House on Wednesday is poised to pass a funding bill to avert a government shutdown next week after it removed a proposal demanded by Donald Trump that would require Americans nationwide to show proof of citizenship to register to vote. House Republican leaders, facing defections within their ranks, plan to rely heavily on Democratic votes to approve the measure. If it passes, it would go to the Senate, which hopes to quickly approve it Wednesday night, well before the Oct. 1 shutdown deadline. Both chambers are set to adjourn this week for a lengthy recess until after the Nov. 5 election [emphasis added].

Now that the Congress has completed, once again, its important work of bankrupting the country and giving the Democrats their illegal voters, they can all go home for another very lengthy recess.

Too little, too late? Wisconsin’s refusal to remove RFK Jr. from 2024 ballot.

Here’s this, from a local outlet in Wisconsin:

Rep. Scott Krug (R-Nekoosa), chair of the Assembly elections committee, says he’ll introduce legislation next session to make it easier for candidates to get off Wisconsin’s ballot as a decision from the Wisconsin Supreme Court regarding Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will come as soon as today. ‘We can’t force people to do things they don’t want to do anymore, even if they wanted to do them earlier,’ Krug said Sunday on ‘UPFRONT.’ ’I think you saw in the court case they made a pretty strong First Amendment argument that it wasn’t what he wanted to do anymore, and we kind of forced him into it. So that would be the change, I would propose next session is just saying before that final meeting with WEC, let's define what qualified means on the ballot.’

RFK Jr. has withdrawn from the race, having instead teamed up with Trump and is leading the Make America Healthy Again campaign; he is not seeking office, but getting his name off the ballot isn’t as easy as one might think, with particular credit to the progressive operatives suing to keep his name on the ballot.

In bits and pieces, the Swamp moves to elect Harris.

