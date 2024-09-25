Maine mayor tells elderly residents to take out reverse mortgages to pay their soaring property taxes brought on by illegals

Mass illegal migration has been tough on the finances of small cities and towns throughout the U.S.

So, many of these towns are raising property taxes -- through the roof.

South Portland, Maine, which has seen a mass influx of illegals flown in by the Harris-Biden administration, has raised its property taxes for residents 25% in the last five years as a result. Some have seen hikes as high as 60%. Spending for illegals and their NGO "services" keeps piling up, always going higher than the previously promised budget for them.

They don't like to say much any more to voters about all the services they offer to illegals -- their city page on it has been wiped out.

But the locals, particularly the elderly on fixed incomes, have obviously complained.

The mayor of South Portland, Misha Pride, who is probably a Democrat, has just the answer for them: Reverse mortgages.

⚡South Portland Mayor Misha Pride tells seniors to take out a reverse mortgage to afford the city's sharp increase in property taxes. pic.twitter.com/auJK1pzAdt — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) September 23, 2024

That might be in character, given that what appears to be another person named Misha Pride (his father?) is an attorney who lives in South Portland who specializes in elder law and estate planning. If the mayor and the older man in the picture not related, it's a heck of a coincidence.

So what Price the mayor is saying is that instead of cutting costs in order to keep taxes at a reasonable level or making investment conditions more attractive to bring in new property tax payers, they'll keep the taxes at the same level, but require residents to give up their residence equity, accumulated after a lifetime of savings and self-denial one way or another -- either through confiscation for unpaid taxes, or through reverse mortgages that will allow them to live out their golden years in their own homes. And that's after paying property taxes for a lifetime on these properties -- now it's time to give up the properties -- to pay for the illegals' properties, and the NGOs' six-figure salaries. One wonders if they'll hand the tax delinquent properties over to the illegals anyway.

All of your houses are belong to us. Su casa is el gobierno's casa.

There's no such thing as lowering taxes or simply not paying for illegals' free housing in this guy's universe. All of the higher costs go to the people who live there.

It's outrageous, effectively theft of property by government to pay for foreign invaders who've contributed nothing to the places they seek to live in, yet are effectively taking them as spoils now, running desperate and overtaxed old people out of their own homes.

It's incredible how tin-eared this mayor is, but it's likely he's in so deep with the NGOs and Democrat party agenda he can't see any different.

Now he's coming for the old people, forcing them to sell their property at fire sale prices to big investors in order to be able to live out their last years in them, and to heck with the inheritances they may have hoped to leave to their kids, given that they, too, can no longer afford to purchase homes.

Something's wrong with this picture.

That guy has got to go. If voters don't throw him out for that, he'll get what he wants from them one way or another, shaking out every last drop of wealth he can from them for the sake of his own power and that of those he intends to replace them with.

Image: Screen shot from Twitter video