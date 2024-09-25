Kamala refuses to say if she would amnesty illegals, or halt the CBP One app and the CHNV mass migrant 'parole' flights into the U.S.

For all her "Look! Squirrel" talk about being a tough border-state prosecutor taking on cartels, Kamala Harris is mighty quiet about what she intends to do about the mass illegal immigration her administration triggered if she wins the coming election.

She refuses to talk about what her plan is, which is amnesty for illegals, knowing very well that rewarding lawbreaking is unpopular with voters.

According to Breitbart News:

Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign is refusing to discuss the details of the Democrat candidate’s plan for amnesty for millions of illegal aliens living in the United States. For months, Harris has promised to give amnesty to most of the 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living across the United States. During her speech at the Democrat National Convention (DNC) last month, Harris said Americans should “live up to our proud heritage” and provide illegal aliens with “an earned pathway to citizenship,” among other things.

That's a big issue to duck https://t.co/RNjJBxpCeO — Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) September 24, 2024

Specifically, Breitbart reported that it was not they who were getting the stonewalling on their questions, it was Axios, a much more Kamala-friendly outlet who asked about her amnesty plans stated in her 2019 campaign platform, given that she isn't saying anything in this one.

Axios asked Harris’s presidential campaign about the amnesty plans, but a spokesman refused to elaborate on the specifics. “Asked this week whether she’d take those same executive actions, her campaign declined to answer,” Axios’s Alex Thompson and Stef Kight report: Spokesperson Ian Sams said: “The vice president has fought for Dreamers throughout her career and is proud of the actions taken under her and President Biden to expand protections for them, including the executive action President Biden took this year, which she supported.”

Harris, the border czar, whom most Americans blame for the border surge inundating cities and towns throughout the country, has also stonewalled Fox News on whether or not she would keep the CBP One migrant app, and the CHNV (Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan, Venezuelan) mass parole program in place, which flies inadmissable aliens in from their home countries and hands them work permits on the spot along with protections against deportation, prompting money-hungry NGOs to call them "legal immigrants," which they are not. Some 500,000 inadmissables have rolled in on those generous programs, courtesy of the taxpayer.

NEW: I asked VP Kamala Harris’ campaign if she will keep the Biden administration’s controversial CBP One cell phone app & CHNV migrant flights mass parole program if she wins the election.



The campaign provided me a statement that did not answer those questions. The campaign… pic.twitter.com/DhJuEsyFO2 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 24, 2024

Which, incidentally, are full of fraud:

Kamala Harris regime is restarting a program allowing illegals to apply for amnesty despite the fact it was halted last month because an audit showed that for over 100K applications only 3200 sponsors were named.



That's called CHILD SEX TRAFFICKING!



pic.twitter.com/vUUpMxt1ID — Sheri™ (@FFT1776) August 29, 2024

In this undated video, she appeared to champion amnesty, too, as "comprehensive immigration reform" bringing illegals "out of the shadows."

Kamala wants mass amnesty for illegals along with free healthcare.



Vote like your life depends on it, because it does. pic.twitter.com/4lrVHgS7Hn — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) July 29, 2024

In this video, she joins her good friend Jussie Smollett to shout down any deportation at all:

Even her claims to have prosecuted border criminals are coming up empty:

Kamala never actually prosecuted a case https://t.co/dWcrq6Cj1R — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 25, 2024

But she's all in for illegals to be prosecuting cases:

FLASHBACK: VP Harris pushed for illegal immigrant to practice law in California over Obama admin's objections https://t.co/qB7Fi1wfXl — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 25, 2024

It all adds up to a big plan to amnesty illegals as they roll in, encouraging ever bigger waves of immigration, and not telling the voters about it. It's as sneaky a plan as such plans can be, indicating that she knows how unpopular it is with voters, yet plans to do it anyway once she gets her hands on the levers of power. That blatant disregard for the will of the voters, and that willingness to cover it up until it's too late is the plan of a tyrant. It's replacement theory on the sly, a grotesque bid to replace the electorate with a Chavista variety of voter, and it's about as antidemocratic as such things come.

For now, only sunlight may stop it. It's time for the mainstream press to push questions to her about this, pinning her down for what she's hiding from us about what she really plans to do.

