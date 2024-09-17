Democrats are intentionally dumbing down the kids

For decades, most of the media and other Democrats have lied to the public, insisting that they, and not Republicans, care about our children… but their actions and policies show that this propaganda is clearly not true. They only care about money and power, a fact clearly seen when you look at the results in the public education sector. According to a report from US News, the Los Angeles school district spends over $18,000 per student; yet after thirteen years of schooling, only 46% of high school students could read at grade level, and a measly 18% were at grade level in math. Below are more numbers:

In Los Angeles Unified School District, 43% of elementary students tested at or above the proficient level for reading, and 36% tested at or above that level for math. Also, 39% of middle school students tested at or above the proficient level for reading, and 30% tested at or above that level for math. And 46% of high school students tested at or above the proficient level for reading, and 18% tested at or above that level for math. Los Angeles Unified School District spends $18,128 per student each year. It has an annual revenue of $9,721,115,000. Overall, the district spends $9,413.7 million on instruction, $6,145.7 million on support services and $795.3 million on other expenses.

What has the solution always been for these poor results? Throw more money at the problem, but it hasn’t worked yet.

If Democrats truly cared about the children, they would help poor and disadvantaged children (most of whom are minorities) receive the same opportunities afforded to children of affluent families, who have the choice to go to better schools—but Democrats don’t do that. At the behest of their big benefactors, the powerful teachers unions, they continuously block vouchers, dictatorially forcing these kids to stay in schools that fail them.

So what’s the other solution offered by Los Angeles Democrats? Stop testing the kids so we don’t see the bad results. That will help. How will parents know if their child is learning? The Democrats and unions have shown absolute disdain for parents; it’s clear they don’t care about the little guy. From an article at the Red State:

LA School District Allows Schools to Drop Standardized Testing, Embrace ‘Educational Enjoyment’ In this episode of ‘What Could Possibly Go Wrong?...’ As Kamala Harris continues to embrace her ‘campaign of joy,’ the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) will embrace the ‘enjoyment of education’ over standardized testing in the 2025-26 school year. Not to be a downer, but ‘joy’ doesn't win presidential elections, and ‘educational enjoyment’ over an objective measure of academic merit doesn't prepare students to compete in the real world. Oh, wait— logic and common sense. Anathema to the left. My bad. Nonetheless, the (LAUSD) voted 4-3 last Tuesday on a resolution that would allow ten schools to opt out of standardized tests and test preparation.

Look at the intentional damage that was done by the Biden-Harris administration to children and others during COVID. First, Anthony Fauci continually spread lies to get people to capitulate to government edicts. He and the CDC said the edicts were based on science, but they were just made up. Most of the media spread those lies and sought to silence anyone who disagreed.

The CDC colluded with the teachers unions to keep kids out of schools, despite no scientific data to support the massive harm that would clearly cause. It was especially harmful to children who were already disadvantaged by parents who lacked an education themselves, and were low on the socioeconomic ladder.

Democrats clearly cared more about political donations than the children.

When parents went to the school boards to complain, the cabal of the White House submitted to its political allies, and the National School Boards Association and the Justice Department set out to destroy and silence the parents. Merrick Garland, the AG puppet, dutifully sent out a letter targeting complaining parents as potential domestic terrorists. From a report at the New York Post:

WH ‘actively engaged’ with NSBA before ‘domestic terror’ letter: memo The White House was ‘actively engaged’ with the National School Boards Association before it sent a letter to the Biden administration asking that the feds investigate outspoken parents and likening them to domestic terrorists, an internal memo reveals. The Oct. 12 NSBA memo raises serious questions about whether the White House ordered Attorney General Merrick Garland to have the FBI investigate confrontations and other incidents at local school board meetings across the US.

No matter how obvious the politicization of the Justice Department has been under Obama, Biden, and Harris, the mostly compliant media spreads misinformation that the agency is pure and unbiased, and then further lies by claiming that Trump is the dangerous one.

Parents are especially low on the totem pole of Democrat cares and concerns. They don’t want parents to have any say regarding inappropriate material their young children may see, as the media and other Democrats falsely equate restricting pornographic material to “book bans” — just like they falsely call any limits to abortion a ban. The truth hasn’t mattered for a long time.

They also don't think parents should have a say in whether young children receive dangerous, life-altering medications and operations, like synthetic cross-sex hormones and having their genitals removed, as they pretend they are the only ones who care.

Billionaire Democrats like Bill Gates are especially dangerous. His foundation supports the ridiculous idea that teachers teaching the right answer to their students… is racist:

Rantz: Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation bankrolls ‘math is racist’ lunacy A group of fringe educators have compiled a six-part toolkit offering an ‘integrated approach’ to developing an ‘anti-racist math practice’ viewed through a social justice lens. It chides the ‘concept of mathematics being purely objective’ as ‘unequivocally false.’ It argues focusing on the ‘right answer’ to math equations is an example of white supremacy.

That implies that certain minorities are incable because of their color and that the right answer is only important and available to white people because of their color.

That is racist! A billionaire like Gates, who only stands to become that much wealthier if we move towards so-called artificial intelligence, clearly doesn’t care if children are dumbed down.

Children are being indoctrinated into believing their parents don’t matter. They are being taught to trust their government-run schools instead of doing research or asking questions. They are taught that girls should play sports and share locker rooms with boys, and they are taught not to disagree with anything they hear on climate change, or else they will be called stupid, anti-science, and science-deniers.

Again, Democrats care about money and power. They certainly don’t care about children, learning, or the parents.

