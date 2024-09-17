Harris group blatantly lies about Trump/Vance and school shootings

On September 5, KamalaHQ’s Facebook account posted “Our statement on JD Vance calling school shootings ‘a fact of life.’” “Donald Trump and JD Vance think school shootings are ‘a fact of life’ and ‘we have to get over it.’”

Here is what Vance actually said about school shootings (emphasis is mine):

I don’t like that this is a fact of life ... [b]ut if you are a psycho and you want to make headlines, you realize that our schools are soft targets. And we have got to bolster security at our schools. We’ve got to bolster security so if a psycho wants to walk through the front door and kill a bunch of children, they’re not able.

This is exactly what Israel does. You have to go through a security checkpoint, manned by an armed guard, or you don’t get in.

There have been, as far as I know, no school shootings in Israel since the Ma’alot massacre in 1974, fifty years ago. That’s despite the much higher quality, if one wants to call it that, of the would-be shooters in Israel versus the ones over here. Those in Israel, or more likely Gaza, Judea, and Samaria, are organized and have paramilitary training along with genuine weapons of war, as opposed to what Harris and Walz call weapons of war. Those in the United States are generally lone-wolf bad actors with no terrorist organizations behind them, usually no training, and also no access to fully automatic weapons, rockets, suicide belts, or grenades. They nonetheless get into our schools, whereas the “professional” terrorists over there do not get into Israeli schools.

Harris and Vance, much like cancer quacks who kill their patients with phony prescriptions, nonetheless argue for further restrictions on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens, as opposed to restrictions on violent criminals who actually misuse firearms. Most school shooters are first-time offenders with no felony records to deny them access to firearms; others, such as Adam Lanza, steal firearms. On the other hand, it doesn’t matter what they have if they can’t get into the school in the first place. The Lighthouse Academy in Northeast Pennsylvania has multiple layers of security. Southwestern High School in Shelbyville, Indiana is purportedly even safer, with cameras and smoke launchers in the hallways and classroom doors that lock to keep out active shooters. A red line in each classroom tells students where a shooter cannot bring them under fire from the doorway under any circumstances.

The bottom line is, however, that Harris is a liar. She is ultimately responsible for what KamalaHQ posts on social media, and KamalaHQ said falsely that Vance said we have to get over school shootings. In reality, Vance said that we must implement school security to make them virtually impossible. Israel proved it can be done even against well armed, well trained, and well organized aggressors with genuine weapons of war, so we should be able to stop individual losers who probably get their firearm training, if any, from videogames. Readers can meanwhile help expose Harris as a liar by circulating the truth on social media.

