Where do Trump and Vance go for their apologies now that it's out that bomb threats in Ohio came from a foreign state?

Where do President Trump and Sen. J.D. Vance go to get their apologies from the Trump-haters left and right?

Turns out all the supposed "bomb threats" against schools and other establishments was the doing of a foreign actor, not right-wingers supposedly incensed by President Trump's words about migrants eating dogs and cats. The Trump words triggered a sea of memes, not bombs. But no matter.

The Trump-haters confidently accused him of those bomb threats on Haitians, and the terror that created. They didn't like that Trump brought up problems with reports of migrants eating their neighbors' pets in Springfield, Ohio. But it sure as heck wasn't Trump or his supporters who were calling in the bomb threats. Turns out it was an overseas actor.

According to the New York Post:

Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine revealed Monday that a recent spate of bomb threats targeting the town of Springfield have all been “hoaxes,” with some originating from “one particular country” overseas. The 77-year-old governor told reporters Monday that law enforcement has responded to at least 33 separate bomb threats made against Springfield government offices, schools and medical centers since the town was thrust into the national spotlight over the influx of Haitian migrants. “Thirty-three threats; Thirty-three hoaxes,” DeWine said during a press conference in Springfield. “I want to make that very, very clear. None of these had any validity at all.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says there were 33 bomb threats against Springfield schools that all turned out to be hoaxes and originated from "overseas."



Where do President Trump and JD Vance go to get their apology from the media who claimed they incited them? pic.twitter.com/NKyhUJZwrz — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 16, 2024

The threats were fake. But the hysteria and finger-pointing at President Trump, was perfectly real. Leftists and neverTrumps went out of their way to make political hay on these supposed Trumpian threats, claiming the usual canard, broken again and again, that Trump supporters are a violent bunch who would naturally make threats to innocent Haitian migrants after Trump condemned the bad impact of Joe Biden's and Kamala Harris's open border.

The FBI even whipped out the hate-crime billlboards to ensure that a steady supply of complaints rolled in for this political purpose:

🚨 NEW: The FBI is putting up BILLBOARDS written in HAITIAN CREOLE here in Springfield, Ohio encouraging people to “report hate crimes”



THIS IS INSANE.



Instead of handling the REAL, VIOLENT crime that’s now running rampant in Springfield thanks to Kamala’s illegals, the FBI is… pic.twitter.com/R5gLft5Hcv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 14, 2024

This is pretty much standard operating procedure for the Harris-Biden administration.

Remember when they went on the great hunt for white nationalists embedded within the military? They didn't find much of any, but they certainly managed to smear the military as a redoubt of racist right-wingers and probably chased a lot of good fighting men out, to be replaced by wokesters with grievances.

The same dynamic has obviously happened using the unvetted Haitians, whose numbers overwhelmed the city of 58,000, and who are creating a lot of problems in Springfield, including reports of pet-eating, wildlife-harvesting, bad driving, and crime in general, as a peg.

Complain about that and any threats cast will automatically mean it's you making them.

How quick they were to assume!

According to neverTrump Kevin Williamson (whom I consider a friend, but cripes!), writing at The Dispatch (emphasis mine):

The less people are willing to be forthright and voluminous about what is really happening, the more opportunity it creates for propaganda merchants, demagogues, social-media trolls, and conspiracy kooks—two of whom have a pretty good chance of becoming president and vice president in November. And they are really, really miffed that people think that they—with their kitty-carpaccio fantasies—are weird. Words are powerful. Words from powerful people are more powerful still. And the silence of the powerful is powerful, too. As of this writing, Springfield’s schools had been closed for two days in a row—bomb threats. City hall was evacuated—bomb threat. Other municipal buildings—bomb threats. An elementary school—bomb threat. Two medical centers—bomb threats. Meanwhile, Donald Trump is on Truth Social posting images of kittens holding a sign reading: “Don’t let them eat us, vote for Trump!”

There are also these characters, megaphoning it out mostly from the press:

Conspiracy theorist @ananavarro: "There's been 33 bombing threats in Springfield, Ohio, that would not have happened, but for ... the vice presidential & prior presidential Republican candidate." pic.twitter.com/OyOKPXlIz5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 17, 2024

SIX BOMB THREATS - so far.



Read @jaredlholt on how an idiot nothing story found new life after passing through Trump's lips and is now putting kids in danger. https://t.co/65F6xeScNz — Emerson T. Brooking (@etbrooking) September 14, 2024

NBC News connects the second attempt on president Trump's life with him and JD Vance relaying the concerns of constituents in Springfield where 20,000 Haitian immigrants were dumped off by the Biden-Harris regime.



They know how to Colorado!#copolitics #9News #HeyNext pic.twitter.com/DodEBX4ZD7 — 9MM NEWS (@News9mm) September 17, 2024

Let's not forget the Vindmans, who took an actual assassination attempt against Trump and decided to use it to link Trump to the bomb threats in Ohio:

The convicted criminal @realDonaldTrump , who constantly incited political violence, while enjoying the security provided by his secret service protection details, gets far more consideration than those defenseless victims he encourages violence against. Where is the concern for… — Alexander S. Vindman 🇺🇸 (@AVindman) September 16, 2024

Donald @realDonaldTrump instigated attacks on legal immigrants resulting in bomb threats. His constant stoking of political violence doesn’t receive enough scrutiny. And the violence he inspires doesn’t receive enough condemnation. #WereNotGoingBack to that chaos. — Alexander S. Vindman 🇺🇸 (@AVindman) September 16, 2024

Clark State College in Springfield, Ohio says it will "close all campuses" this week and move to online classes after receiving multiple threats. The threats came after Donald Trump and JD Vance spread lies about Haitian immigrants eating pets.https://t.co/kaAK3qAGiW — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) September 16, 2024

So Trump wasn't making the threats -- the self-vaunted @natsechobbyist missed that the actual national security threats, likely Iran or Russia, called in the threats. Oops, missed a national security threat! Maybe they aren't so good at figuring out national security threats.

Why would these foreign powers call in these empty bomb threats? To throw mud on Trump and reduce the appeal of his campaign, maybe cutting into his poll numbers, the better to get weak Kamala Harris elected president. That's what foreign powers that hate us and want us dead and defeated are doing. They'll do anything they can to get Kamala in there and carry on with their plans to destroy us.

They called in their bomb threats to create panic and disorder. They didn't even bother with bombs, because they got what they wanted without it, knowing that people like the press and the Vindmans would respond so predictably.

Now it's out that Trump had nothing to do with these threats, just our enemies taking easy advantage of the situation laid out by the accusers.

Maybe these jackasses ought to think before they accuse and gather evidence first. But that's too much to ask of them. They are dyed-in-the-wool Trump haters and it turns out foreign bad actors know how to play them like a fiddle as dupes.

Where's your apology, Al? Where's your apology, Kev? Where's your apology, swamp press denizens?

Apologize, or be forever known some crummy foreign power's dupes.

