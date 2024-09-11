A father’s grief cannot override his hatred for Republicans

Springfield, Ohio, has been in the news because it’s emerged that some of the 20,000 Haitian immigrants dumped on that small town in the last three years have been dining on people’s pets. That scrutiny reminded people that a Haitian immigrant driving illegally killed an 11-year-old Springfield boy. Now, the boy’s father has lashed out—at Republicans.

On August 22, 2023, Hermanio Joseph, a 35-year-old Haitian immigrant with an Ohio identification card and a Mexican driver’s license that was invalid due to his immigration status, was driving a minivan that crossed into oncoming traffic, striking a school bus. The collision caused the bus to roll over, ejecting 11-year-old Aiden Clark, who died on the scene. Another child was seriously injured. Joseph was eventually convicted and sentenced to a maximum of 13.5 years in prison.

Many people understand that little Aiden’s death ought never to have happened. The “but for” cause of his death (that is, “his death would not have happened but for...”) was the fact that our current government has decided that America, despite having no historical connection to or responsibility for Haiti, has a moral obligation to take in Haitians fleeing the wreckage of their country.

Once upon a time, America was a fairly empty continent without a welfare state. Now, it has 330,000,000 people and an overwhelming welfare state. Even Milton Friedman, an open borders advocate when America had a much smaller population, conceded that open borders were impossible for a welfare state:

There is no doubt that free and open immigration is the right policy in a libertarian state, but in a welfare state it is a different story: the supply of immigrants will become infinite.

That being the case, the only way to determine whether to allow immigrants is to decide whether their arrival will benefit Americans. Donald Trump had the courage to ask that question, which earned Democrats’ scorn, but told normal Americans that he has their backs. While I’m sure there are lovely, hard-working Haitian people, as an overarching principle, shipping in 5% of Haiti’s population—people from a country that has been a mismanaged hellhole for 220 years—is not a net benefit for America. Kamala, however, is proud of having done so.

Even though Joseph was here legally, he engaged in illegal conduct. Moreover, he is one of many immigrants whose presence has been the “but for” cause of American misery: women and children raped and slaughtered, increased numbers of vehicular manslaughter cases, rising crime, ruined cities, more expensive rent and housing shortages in poor communities, decayed schools and medical care, and many more attacks on the American quality of life. Americans understand that Joseph and others like him do not benefit America; they drag it down into becoming a third-world country.

And then there were the missing pets. The Springfield town authorities—along with ABC’s morally bereft debate moderators—deny that people’s pets have been. However, it turns out that these politicians, police, and media outlets are as “honest” as their counterparts in Aurora, Colorado, where they initially denied that violent Venezuelan gangs were taking over housing complexes. It’s all lies.

First, residents have complained that police won’t accept reports about missing pets:

Because missing pets is something new, these stories resonate in a way that the endless but now old-hat tragedies of dead and assaulted Americans no longer do. And because they resonate, they’ve put the spotlight right back on poor Aiden Clark.

There’s one person who is very angry about that spotlight, and that’s Aiden’s father. The problem isn’t that he doesn’t want to have his personal tragedy (and I cannot even imagine that pain) become public property. Aiden’s father is angry because the spotlight is helping Republicans and slowing the Democrat goal of flooding America with illegal aliens:

NEW: Parents of the boy who was k*lled by a Haitian illegal in Springfield, Ohio, say they wish a white person k*lled him because Republicans are criticizing illegals.



Holy sh*t.



In a video filmed by @Julio_Rosas11, the father unleashed on Republicans.



In a video filmed by @Julio_Rosas11, the father unleashed on Republicans. "I wish that my son, Aiden Clark, was k*lled by a 60-year-old white man. And I bet you never thought anyone would ever say something so blunt." "But if that guy k*lled my 11-year-old son, the incessant group of hate-spewing people would leave us alone." "Chip Roy, JD Vance, and Donald Trump, they have spoken my son's name and use his de*th for political gain." "They can vomit all the hate they want about illegal immigrants, the border crisis, and even untrue claims about fluffy pets being ravaged and eaten by community members." "However, they are not allowed, nor have they ever been allowed to mention Aiden Clark from Springfield, Ohio."

I won’t comment further. You may draw your own conclusions about the psychology at work here.

