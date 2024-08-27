Wow: The left is actually proud of its lies

There is a serious consequence to the fact that the nation’s socialist media are the marketing arm of the DNC. They are the gaslighting gatekeepers, the people who decide who is to be slapped with a “fact check” and suppressed and who is sanctioned as a “trusted source” and who is ignored. Thus, the media are free to propagate any propaganda for what is obviously their side, while mercilessly attacking pro-freedom media sources for the “crime” of telling the truth.

This means that the left has become overly dependent on lies. Lying is the left’s only way to move “forward.” It also means that the pro-freedom side has had to defend itself rhetorically and, in doing so, has demolished some of the left’s most cherished lies and tropes. Therefore, leftists become dependent on them, and we’ve become experts in taking them apart, depriving them of their last metaphorical weaponry.

“What lies can be unburdened by what has been the truth.”

—paraphrasing Comrade Kamala’s favorite communist incantation

You can see that they appear to be proud of their lies, just from the headline “How Kamala Made Trump the Incumbent” from what is appropriately called the Talking Points Memo. Other pieces from the nation’s socialist media echoed the same gaslighting concept, but this one was the most blatant and the worst example.

This morning on Twitter, Tim Murtaugh, a former Trump campaign spokesman, concluded a tweet attacking Harris by writing: “Her whole vacant message sounds like it’s from a party that’s out of power. But they’re her messes.” Through the spittle and frustration you can see him making a point which quite understandably has Trump’s campaign angry and bewildered. Harris has made Trump into the incumbent with her as the challenger running on a campaign message to turn the page. Whether this is fair or true or any number of other descriptors you might come up with, there’s little doubt that it is an accurate description of the campaign we are in the midst of. The Trump campaign itself is telling us this, almost in spite of itself. And it’s worth taking a moment to consider how exactly this manages to be the case. Since Harris is not only a member of the incumbent party. She’s literally the incumbent Vice President.

For the record, you can check the White House website yourself and verify the obvious fact that Comrade Kamala is indeed the vice president of the United States. We shouldn’t have to do that, but leftists may be reading this, and they should be acquainted with the facts at least a little bit. As you can see, the author of the piece actually admitted the truth of the matter but then engaged in all manner of mental gymnastics to justify this leftist lie. (Isn’t it funny how those two words are merging into a redundancy?)

If you’ve made the mistake of tapping into the firehose of falsehoods that emanate from the nation’s socialist media, you’ll see that this example is moderate by most standards. But we note that the left’s mendacity and over-exploitation of certain lies have had serious consequences. One of these is that a majority on the pro-freedom right are no longer intimidated into accepting many of the left’s most cherished lies — specifically denying the obvious fact that the Nazis were far-left.

This used to be one of those tropes that we just ignored for various reasons. We followed along with their little rules on not bringing it up, and Democrats didn’t push it too much. But then the fascist far left lost the plot, forgot their little rules they made up, and even asseverated that comparing Donald Trump to Hitler “belittles Hitler.”

So we’ve been having to defend ourselves — and we have so much more to add to the database, such as that both parties used similar sloganeering concepts, along with the fact that Joseph Goebbels praised the fascistic policies of FDR. Then all the protests by the far left seriously exposed their horrific beliefs.

The far left’s denial that the Nazis and the communists were just two sides of the same collectivist coin — with Gemeinnutz geht vor Eigennutz (the common good comes before the individual) engraved on the edge. Leftists have always heavily depended upon bluster and appeal to authority logical fallacies.

Now all of that has fallen by the wayside, and we’re no longer being intimidated into denying the truth: the Nazis were leftists. And the floodgates are opening in comparing the left to the Nazis. It’s a disaster for the left if people aren’t intimidated into silence. Once people start seeing that it’s okay to voice basic truth, their power will evaporate.

