Analyzing how Democrats will supposedly focus on reducing costs

Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, and other Democrats say they are focused on cutting costs on “Day One,” but we don’t see any details as to what that means. And, aren’t these people in office now? Didn’t “Day One” already come (January 20th, 2021) and go?

Kamala and her spokes-puppets don’t think the voters’ have any business knowing what her policies are, but I will do my best to analyze how her “strategically ambiguous” policies would supposedly control costs.

Democrats tout that the “Affordable Care Act” makes health care more affordable, but that has always been a lie. They are continually increasing the subsidy and upping the income limit of those that can qualify to increase government control, but for the rest of us, costs skyrocket. Subsidies, or a government doling out corporate handouts, always make the product more expensive.

Kamala proposes a $25,000 down payment for first time homebuyers, but that clearly does not lower costs for anyone, especially the taxpayer footing this massive bill.

Democrats propose more daycare subsidies, but that also does not lower costs; daycares will simply raise their prices.

Kamala proposed a $6,000 child credit after J.D. Vance proposed a $5,000 credit. Both may help families keep more money in their pockets, but neither would lower costs.

When Democrats propose paying off student loans for “free” college, it does not lower costs—it just shifts the expense to somebody else. Colleges jacked up costs much faster than inflation rose, because the government just kept throwing more money at the problem. Politicians have never done anything to force colleges to control costs. They go after grocery stores with a 2% margin while staying silent on college administrators, because after all, university brass votes Democrat.

The Inflation Reduction Act did nothing to reduce costs—it just threw money at green schemes and progressive political supporters. Forcing car companies to build electric cars, where they lose massive amounts of money, put that cost on the rest of us who were then forced to pay a lot more for gas cars. The higher prices greatly increased the cost of insurance and repairs.

With Kamala, Democrats would raise taxes 33% on big corporations, increasing the bracket from 21% to 28%. On small businesses, it would be much worse, jacking up rates to 39.6%. These rates would clearly increase costs and reduce investments and jobs, and reduce the amount available for raises and benefits; Mike Palicz at Americans for Tax Reform put that price tag at $5 trillion for the American working class.

Kamala doesn’t propose anything to reduce the cost of energy, which affects every individual and company. In fact, she and other Democrats want to raise taxes on oil and gas companies, which would hurt the poor and middle classes, the very people about whom Democrats claim to care:

The Harris-endorsed budget calls for a host of new taxes on oil and gas companies totaling $37 billion.

If anyone wants to see how high Democrats think a “fair” tax rate for government confiscation is, look no further than their proposal on the tax rate for dividends:

Here is a direct quote from the Biden-Harris budget: ‘Together, the proposals would increase the top marginal rate on long-term capital gains and qualified dividends to 44.6 percent.’

Dividends are not deductible, so they get taxed at both the corporate and individual levels. Therefore, the federal corporate rate is 28% plus 44.6% or $72.6%. Then if you live in Walz’s Minnesota you pay 9.85% corporate and up to 9.85% individual taxes or another 19.7% so a total of 92.3%

So the government can confiscate over 92% for taking no risk and the risk taker gets less than 8% and somehow Democrats think that would be fair.

They do not propose anything to reduce the number of illegal immigrants who have put tremendous pressure on the cost of almost everything, but especially housing.

Kamala and other Democrats never suggest a reduction in the size of government, or think about reducing regulations, which would reduce costs.

Basically, Democrats’ “solution” to everything is taxing and spending more and that will destroy America.

