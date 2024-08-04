Why I think Trump’s tariffs were great for America

The media, other Democrats and many supposedly smart businesspeople are railing against Trump’s proposed tariffs on China and making up how much they would theoretically cost the average American family. They usually say around $2,000 per year. The opposite is true.

As an article at ZeroHedge proclaims, “Trump’s China Tariffs: Extraordinarily Good For America.“ From the article (emphasis in original):

Trump is right. Although these levies would increase costs to American consumers, the costs would not be nearly as great as experts say. Moreover, there are other considerations, both economic and national security, favoring raising tariffs now. Trump happens to be right about China. In February, speaking to Maria Bartiromo on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, he suggested he might impose tariffs greater than 60% on Chinese imports. Critics from the American elite howl. “This is going to add price inflation across the board, all in the name of ‘tough guy’ election-year politics,” said Yael Ossowski of the Consumer Choice Center, in comments carried by Bloomberg. “The long historical record demonstrates these are borne not by other countries, as Mr. Trump keeps insisting, but by American consumers and industries,” writes Steven R. Weisman of the Washington, D.C.-based Peterson Institute for International Economics, about tariffs.

I would think everyone would have learned from COVID what a disaster it is—and how costly—when so much of our supply chain depends on China, which has a government that hates us and wants China to overtake us as the most powerful country in the world.

Image: China’s empty properties. YouTube screen grab.

It is as stupid as Germany depending on Russia for so much of its energy needs. Or the U.S. and other countries essentially depending on Iran and Venezuela for some of their oil needs.

The same people who oppose these tariffs falsely predicted that Trump’s previous tariffs on China would cause inflation problems for U.S. consumers. That never happened, but facts haven’t mattered to the media and others for years. They stick to their talking points no matter what. They rewrite history or just ignore it.

Here are the facts about Trump’s previous tariffs from the same article:

In 2018, Trump imposed additional tariffs on China and analysts warned that prices in America would rise. Smart people in America, however, forgot that China had an incentive to effectively pay the tariffs: The Chinese government and exporters absorbed 75% to 81% of the cost of the additional levies. They did so primarily through the government increasing export and other subsidies and factories accepting lower profit margins. “The Trump tariffs were barely noticed by U.S. businesses or consumers,” long-time trade expert Alan Tonelson told Gatestone. “They certainly did not raise inflation, and they certainly did not cut growth.”

Essentially, China ate most of the costs of the tariffs because, if it didn’t, its government-controlled economy would collapse.

The same people who oppose the tariffs are willing to let Americans pay excessively high prices for energy and everything else while they pretend they can control the climate. They’re the cause of high energy prices around the world and the reason Russia and Iran can finance wars and terrorism.

These supposedly smart people don’t even appear to understand that China, Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, and other countries don’t care about their carbon footprint and never will.

They are willing to destroy our great country because of theories!

And no one should believe that Kamala now supports fracking. After all, she believes impractical and expensive electric school buses will change the temperature of the planet.