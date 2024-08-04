A CNN host insults black men who say Kamala isn’t one of them

Democrats were horrified when Donald Trump while speaking to the National Association of Black Journalists, said out loud what everyone knows: Kamala Harris wears race like a skinsuit, picking from among her progenitors to highlight whichever gives her a political advantage. Before 2020, in California, which has a large East Indian Asian and Asian population, Kamala claimed to be “Indian.” During and after 2020, on the national stage, she suddenly turned black.

No wonder that CNN commentator Michael Smerconish, after playing a video of black men in Pennsylvania questioning Kamala’s current racial identity, made sure that the CNN audience understood that these men were bad, stupid people:

Black guys at Harrisburg barbershop tell local CBS reporter that ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩ isn’t really black: “To me, no.” pic.twitter.com/cdZUX5UwEF — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 3, 2024

By the way, if you’re wondering, the entire video of the black men in Harrisburg is illuminating and, whether or not you agree with them, there’s no way these men are either MAGA or low-information voters. However, Smerconish had to make very sure that the CNN audience knew that black men who deny Kamala’s sudden blackness have wandered off the plantation and must be re-captured and reined in.

By the way, on the same day, a white, gay leftist I knew back in high school posted this meme on his Facebook page:

It’s unclear if the people behind this meme think that conservatives, from Trump on down, are denying Kamala’s Jamaican heritage. Maybe they understand that Kamala, as Trump highlighted, wears race like a skinsuit and are trying to obscure that ugly reality. Be that as it may, what fascinated me was that a black man who is Facebook friends with the original poster said that nothing could make him vote for Kamala, and he identified her as a “fake black woman.”

White gay men instantly leaped into the fray to accuse him of being brainwashed by MAGA or to explain to him that Kamala is half-black—which, of course, wasn’t Trump’s point. Meanwhile, an ostensibly black woman (or maybe a black “trans” woman, aka a man, or a drag queen—I can’t tell) promptly accused this man of being both self-loathing and sexist.

The reality is that, while black women will go to the mat for Kamala because she’s a woman, black men are tired of having the Democrat party use race to use and abuse them. The men in the video, and many like them, are not Trump supporters, but they’re realizing that Democrat rhetoric, lies, and policies have enslaved them as surely as antebellum southern states once did. It’s great to see them breaking away from the plantation mentality and becoming free thinkers.

Image: X screen grab.