Kamala Harris polling better than Donald Trump?

In some polls, Vice President Kamala Harris now leads former President Donald Trump by a percentage point or two in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election.

How can this be? Especially when considering:

The Biden administration locked up patriots who strolled through — or near — “The People’s House” on Jan. 6, some of whom are still imprisoned, but has supported legislation that lets hardened criminals go free. Moreover, it has made deals with countries that sponsor terrorists-- and with terrorists themselves, when it is not actually paying them or gifting them advanced military equipment.

The Biden administration has let illegal aliens in by the umpteen millions and treats them better than it does American citizens.

Biden administration policies have caused rampant inflation that has eaten up a significant part of Americans’ earnings and made home ownership for many young families virtually impossible.

Democrat and Democrat-appointed judges have thrown the book at Trump for imagined or comparatively trifling “crimes” while treating much more serious offenses committed by the likes of Hunter Biden and Hillary Clinton with kid gloves. And, apart from trying to remove Trump from ballots, and imprison him, it is sadly not out of the realm of possibility that they may have played a part in trying to assassinate him.

So, why would Harris apparently be running neck-and-neck with Trump, even though she received no support in her last run to be the Democrat nominee for president…and has failed in every endeavor as vice president? How can this be? Why would the American people allow this to happen?

Sadly, it is a combination of things. Ignorance of economics, history and Western civilization. Indoctrination by schools, especially “higher education.” The mainstream media/Big Tech/Social-Media companies hiding the truth (and conservative thought/ideas). The constant barrage of lies and hoaxes from Democrats, as well as their incessant projection and gaslighting. The lure of a soft life while being taken care of by the state. Mind-altering drugs. And the proclivity to be lost in pornography, sports, games, social media, and mindless television shows. And, of course, “progressives’” preposterous and dangerous assertion that if anyone doesn’t vote for Kamala, that person must be racist and sexist. (Obviously, the same could be said of anyone who doesn’t vote for Trump. By the same “logic,” the only reason for this must be because that person hates white people and men. Or those with the name Donald. Or quirky hair. This “rationale” could be applied to any candidate of any party at any time.)

Who will win? Those who count the vote will have the ultimate say. But, though many Republicans and conservatives don’t want to hear it, the media will play a large part in determining the outcome. Whether it is search-engine optimization leading everyone to leftist sites and opinion, or mainstream media newspapers and television stations delivering fake news around the clock, they still have an outsize role in molding the opinions of the 20+ percent of potential voters in the mushy middle.

And this is a mismatch. The leftist sites, rags, and commentators outnumber the conservative ones. More importantly, unlike conservatives, they never quit, never waiver, never flag or fail. Never a crack appears. They don’t soften for even a moment and consider another side. Or laugh at themselves. Ever. They are relentless in their drive to share the power. They never question their agenda or methods. Ever. Thus, they cannot be defeated unless the various strains of conservatives and their limited and typically fractious media match or exceed their opponents’ zealotry. Which they are loathe to do, as it is against their nature.

Republicans, unlike Democrats, tend to seek compromise and decorum, often ignorant of the fact that their allegedly good intentions are inexorably leading to the demise of the last best hope, not to mention freedom -- and truth.

This is why everything, cultural and political, has gone in one direction — and one direction only — for more than 100 years, regardless of who the president may be, or who controls Congress.

And this must stop — now — or empty pantsuits like Cacklin’ Kamala will lead us down the road to Marxism/Communism, a road that ought not have been travelled…and from which there will be no return.

Image: Mark viking, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED