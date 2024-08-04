After Trump assassination attempt, government bozo-ism plain to see

Listening to snippets of all the government agency personnel who have testified in the Trump assignation attempt curdles one’s blood. Does any of them have an I.Q. in three digits? It boggles the imagination that so many morons are responsible for protecting the life of a past president who just happens to be a current presidential candidate.

Listening to all of the government personnel trying to explain their disaster is akin to trying to understand an alien life force. These representatives use tons of words that signify nothing. They are all awful. Hemming and hawing, with the worst answers to questions that merit a simple “yes” or “no” answer, is an excruciating exercise of witnessing bureaucratic “no speak.”

Plain and simple, there are too many agencies, with no central command control, producing chaos or nothing.

We are admonished to not become bait for conspiracy theories. But these government empty heads give nothing to assuage our deep sense of malaise. A twenty-year-old math wiz outsmarted the myriad array of government and local toughie guys and gals, armed with one drone and a gun. Again, it boggles the imagination.

Tiring is listening to agency testimony filled with “going forward,” “assets,” “we made a mistake not covering the roof,” etc., etc., etc.! Has anyone been fired? How did such a screw-up happen? Why did the assassin have a drone, but none of the security forces thought of using one?

In corporate America, heads would have already rolled. What is the big mystery? They need until December to issue a report? Perhaps the entire agency should be shut down.

If one saw the aftermath of the shots, the inanity of DIE hiring was in full display. After the first shot that grazed Trump’s ear, he quickly fell to the floor. But while he was lying in the floor behind the podium, his full face was exposed. As he stood up and agents surrounded him, the woman in front was at least a head shorter than Trump, causing Trump’s head to be fully exposed. So if any other bad actor was positioned to take a kill shot, he would have succeeded, because Trump’s entire head was exposed. After a few seconds, a taller male agent ran over and covered the shorter woman.

That Trump is still alive is a miracle.

Image via Picryl.